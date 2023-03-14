Shigeru Ban has created model shelters for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria





Pritzker Architecture Prize-winning architect Shigeru Ban has introduced his paper partition system, made from cardboard tubes and fabric, to evacuation centers housing Turkey and Syria earthquake victims.

The Paper Partition System (PPS) is constructed using cardboard tubes, which act as a structure to hold the fabric sections.

Shigeru Ban provided earthquake-stricken refugees with model shelters

Ban provided the shelters, which took three people only five minutes to build, to evacuation centers “in response to the Turkish-Syrian earthquake.”

The architect is working with the Architects Voluntary Network, a non-governmental organization (NGO) he founded in 1995, on the project and is calling for donations to support it.

Paper dividing system is made of paperboard and fabric

The tubes used in PPS shelters are longer versions of those used for wrapping and storing canvas or paper and come in two diameters—one for posts and one for beams.

Paper or fabrics were draped over the structure and secured with a safety pin to create shelters resembling common hospital wards. It measures 2m by 2m or 2.3 by 2.3m depending on the size of the family that contains it.

Cardboard tubes come in two diameters

Recently, Ban has also installed PPS across temporary shelters in Europe housing refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Today, the studio also announced that it’s also working on a number of other solutions to help Ukrainian refugees, including plans to produce Styrofoam Housing Systems (SHS), a panel-type housing system.

Shigeru Ban builds modular partitions to provide privacy for Ukrainians in emergency shelters

SHS Homes will be made of lightweight fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) panels wrapped around Styrofoam, an extruded polystyrene foam insulation material.

Ukrainian refugees will make the panels at a local factory to create jobs.

Studio Ban worked with the Wroclaw University of Technology to create a prototype of the SHS in September 2022 and is currently conducting structural tests on the panels to ensure their integrity.

The end sections resemble hospital wards

The studio is also working with Solidarity Fund PL in Poland and Ordinary People in Kharkiv, Ukraine, to distribute Japanese wood stoves in places affected by widespread power outages.

To date, 190 stoves have been shipped to Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk.

The shelters were previously used in Ukraine among other places

Pan designed the PPS in 2011 and it has previously been used to shelter victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake (2011), the Kumamoto earthquake (2016), the Hokkaido earthquake (2018), and torrential rains in southern Kyushu (2020).

The system has also been used to set up Covid-19 vaccination booths during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pan also recently used cardboard tubes to create the structure of the Farmers Restaurant in Japan, which features a thatched roof.

Photography courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects.

