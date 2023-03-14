Turkey: Left-wing leader says Erdogan should be prosecuted for his response to the earthquake





A senior official in Turkey’s Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) told Middle East Eye that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should be “prosecuted” for his government’s response to the deadly earthquakes that hit the country in February.

Ertuğrul Kurçu, honorary president of the pro-Kurdish left-wing Peoples’ Democratic Party, Turkey’s third-largest party, said the government “watched the earthquake kill people”. “I think that in a democratic country, Erdogan should be prosecuted for killing tens of thousands of people,” he told Middle East Eye.

The veteran socialist activist, who spent 14 years in prison in the 1970s and 1980s, was speaking on Monday morning as more than 50 politicians and intellectuals from 22 countries, including former UK Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn and US philosopher Noam Chomsky, called on Erdogan to “put an end to for legal attacks” against the HDP.

“The general tendency of the Kurdish people is to vote for whoever gets rid of Erdogan.”

– Ertugrul Korcho, HDP

Dozens of HDP members and officials, including two former co-leaders, are currently in prison in Turkey, and 108 of its leaders are on trial over a tweet made in 2014 in solidarity with the Kurdish residents of the Syrian town of Kobani.

The party is currently embroiled in a trial that could lead to its ban before the Turkish elections in May.

On April 11, the Constitutional Court will hear the arguments of HDP co-chairs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sankar against suspending the party’s funding and attempting to dissolve it. The court can issue its final ruling at any time before the election.

The case dates back to March 17, 2021, when Bakir Shahin, a prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, applied to the Constitutional Court to ban the HDP, citing the left-wing political party’s alleged links to banned Kurdistan workers. BKK party.

The HDP has always denied any links to the PKK. Korko told MEE that Erdoğan “wants to get rid of the HDP’s presence in parliament – and hopes that the electorate will move from us to the AKP, the party of the president.”

Last week, Turkey’s Constitutional Court lifted its ban on state aid to the HDP. They had previously been suspended on January 5 following the case against the party.

The message in support of the HDP is organized by Progress International, a global network of progressive parties, movements, unions and campaigns. Other signatories include former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, co-chair of the German Die Linke party Janine Whistler and Spanish MEP Edouia Villanueva.

The authors of the letter argue that “if Erdogan’s government dissolves the HDP, it will likewise dissolve the foundations of democracy in Turkey.” The letter stated that the prospect of permanently banning the party as the next elections approached puts Turkish democracy in grave danger.

Corshaw preached international support for his party. He said, “The Turkish military and security elite believes that the presence of the HDP disturbs the existence of one state in Turkey by giving the Kurdish people hope for self-determination. This is a fanciful belief but a very powerful preoccupation.”

Kilicdaroglu support

Last week, Turkey’s main opposition parties met to agree on CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu as their joint candidate for the May presidential elections.

However, the group – called the Table of Six – does not include the HDP, despite it being the third largest party in parliament. Korkcho said his party was expecting the support of Kilicdaroglu, who he said would “definitely visit” the HDP.

“The general tendency among the Kurdish people is to vote for whoever gets rid of Erdogan,” Korkcho told MEE. “Turkish democracy depends on the Kurdish question because what you have now is a kind of neocolonialism of the Kurds and authoritarianism of the rest of the population.”

However, the Honorary Chairman of the HDP said, “The earthquake and the economic crisis are the main issues in these upcoming elections.” “You can’t just blame it on negligence,” he said of the earthquake response. Turkey had the resources, but the government and army held out.

Erdogan acknowledged some initial problems with the country’s response to the earthquake, but said that “no other country could act as quickly as Turkey did in this earthquake.” The Turkish president also described those criticizing the Turkish Red Crescent’s response as “immoral and insulting”.

At least 48,000 people have been reported killed so far in Turkey as a result of the earthquakes.

