The earthquake ruins threaten agriculture in the region

Ongoing rubble removal work in 11 quake-affected provinces has put food safety on the agenda, as experts warn that dumping building rubble on or near farmland could cause unprecedented damage not only to food crops but also to the environment.

They warned that dumping rubble on the site or around farmland will cause irreversible problems, while the danger will not only be limited to farmland, but will also affect water resources and biodiversity.

It can lead to a series of problems that will negatively affect food prices, exports and employment, starting with sustainable food production.

The 11 provinces affected by the earthquake account for 20 percent of crop production in Turkey. According to Greenpeace, the total amount of rubble is 100 million tons.

Baki Ramsey Suigemez, the head of the Chamber of Agricultural Engineers, confirmed reports that some debris had been dumped in riverbeds and agricultural areas.

Noting that many pesticide stores were also destroyed in the earthquakes, Suishmiz warned that the pesticides under the rubble would become toxic in their current state.

“If the pesticides under the rubble are not removed and mixed with the general rubble, they will become toxic when they come into contact with rainwater,” he said. “If it is not collected in certain places and stored differently, we could see serious environmental problems.”

Hüseyin Demirtas, head of the Turkish Farmers Association, said food safety is at risk.

“Spring is the most productive time to plant fresh vegetables and fruit seedlings,” he said.

“Production is in dire need of protection and revitalization so that agriculture and livestock can resume. The situation will eventually lead to increased food price inflation and impact on exports.”

According to Gözde Sevinç of Greenpeace, biodiversity and wildlife in the region are in danger.

“We did not see any separation at the site while clearing the rubble,” she said.

“It is important that the whole process be done transparently so that it does not cause further destruction. The social and environmental costs of removing debris can be very high.”

Suishmiz said urgent measures should be taken to ensure the continuity of agricultural production in the quake-hit provinces.

“The irrigation season is about to start, and the damage to the canals is not clear,” he said.

There are tractors and machinery under the rubble. Here, support and long-term loans must be given in the agricultural sense. If people leave the area, they have no chance of returning. There should be an agricultural development plan. Otherwise, the loss of crops and livestock production in the region could have a devastating impact on the region and Turkey in general.”

Demirtas noted that the shortage of agricultural workers is also a big problem.

“There are no people left in the area, no farmers to harvest,” he said.

“Even in neighboring provinces, farmers can’t keep up with their work, and workers can’t come from other cities. Right now, there is a labor problem in harvesting citrus fruits, as the produce is rotting on the branches. The fruits must be collected and kept in cold storage, or the situation will get worse.

