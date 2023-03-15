Experts say natural gas production likely caused the earthquake in southern Colorado





One of the largest earthquakes to hit Colorado in decades shook homes and businesses near Trinidad on the night of March 9, one of a series of six small quakes detected in western Las Animas County, close to the Colorado and New Mexico borders.

The area known as the Raton Basin has seen a significant increase in seismic activity since 2001, a spike that scientists have attributed to nearby natural gas production and associated waste injection wells, which pump out tens of millions of gallons of produced water each year as a byproduct. To extract the gas back into the earth’s crust.

“I think it’s very likely that these earthquakes were caused by wastewater disposal operations in the area,” Justin Rubinstein, a research geophysicist with the USGS, said in an interview.

Get the morning’s headlines straight to your inbox

Participate

Rubinstein was the lead author of a 2014 USGS study that found wastewater injection was “responsible for causing the majority” of earthquakes in the Raton Basin over the previous 13 years. Other studies, including several researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder, have come to similar conclusions, and “induced earthquakes” from injection wells and other oil and gas operations have been observed in other states such as Oklahoma and Kansas.

Only one earthquake of magnitude 4 or greater was recorded in the Raton Basin between 1972 and July 2001, the USGS study noted, compared with 12 recorded between August 2001 and 2013. The injection of large amounts of produced water into the area began in 1999 .

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, a state agency that regulates well drilling and injection, has adopted its first-ever rules for assessing the risk of induced earthquakes as part of a broader reform of approved drilling regulations in 2020.

“The Gulf Cooperation Council is aware of the recent seismic events in the Raton Basin,” a spokesman for the agency said in a statement. “In accordance with COGCC’s risk-based seismic risk mitigation approach as it relates to injection wells, COGGC has discussed applicable strategies with relevant operators, and will continue to take appropriate steps as needed.”

Maps showing the location in yellow of the earthquakes detected west of Trinidad on March 9 and 10, 2023, along with the location in blue of wastewater injection wells associated with methane production in the area. (USGS, Colorado Oil and Gas Conservancy)

Since the late 1990s, parts of the Raton Basin in both Colorado and New Mexico have been important producers of coal bed methane, a type of natural gas found in coal deposits. Extracting methane from a coal bed often requires pumping large quantities of polluted brine from the ground as a by-product, then returning it deeper underground through injection wells.

“These fluids build up to a pre-existing fault in the area,” Rubinstein said. “And it’s easier to slip that wrong. A good analogy is an air hockey table—the puck doesn’t move easily when the air is off, (but) the air is on and the puck moves very easily. That’s exactly what happens in this case.”

Modeling “pressure areas”

Colorado has a long history of induced earthquakes, beginning with the effluent injection made at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal chemical weapons plant in 1962. The series of earthquakes from those injections included magnitude 4.8 that caused over a million dollars in damage in Denver.

It’s not always possible to conclusively attribute an individual earthquake to sewage injection, said Keren Bogoloub, a seismologist with the Colorado Geological Survey, but scientists are making great strides in understanding how to mitigate risks over the long term.

“There are researchers doing modeling that look at the pressure field below the surface,” and they would say, given what we know about the geology and the stress field in this region, how would that change if we started injecting this several gallons of water per month? Bogolub said. “Is this change in the stress field sufficient to cause earthquakes?”

“It very much depends on the region,” she added. “There are a lot of areas where we’re injecting gallons and gallons of water and we’re not causing any earthquakes at all. And there are other areas where you’re just injecting a little bit and triggering a 4s volume. … It’s really important to study these things on a very local level.”

We have a plan

While the COGCC noted that USGS earthquake data indicated that last week’s quake “occurred much deeper into the Earth’s crust than any injection activity in the area,” Rubinstein said the recorded depths are consistent with a lot of other induced earthquakes.

“We look at earthquakes that are a mile, two miles, five miles deep,” he said. “This is completely within the reasonable range that fluid injections can cause.”

Colorado’s most powerful seismic event in the past 50 years was a 5.3-magnitude earthquake in the Raton Basin southwest of Trinidad in 2011, and USGS research found “clear evidence” that the event was caused by fluid injection. No injuries were reported, but residents of Trinidad and other towns in Las Animas County reported hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

The largest earthquake known to have been caused by fluid injection was a 5.8-magnitude earthquake that occurred in Oklahoma in 2016. Rubinstein said that while it is difficult to predict the seismic future of the Raton Basin, Colorado residents who live in the area would be wise to plan ahead for the possibility of more. of adverse events.

“People in this region need to start thinking about how they would respond in the event of a devastating earthquake,” he said. “That is having an earthquake kit, having a plan for how to reconnect with your loved ones, et cetera.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coloradonewsline.com/2023/03/14/natural-gas-production-likely-cause-of-southern-colorado-earthquakes-experts-say/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos