“Ultimate destruction and fear.” A couple with MI ties describe life in Turkey after the earthquakes





Coleen Karsnick moved to Turkey in 2020, but she is originally from Fowlerville, Michigan. Her husband, Alaeddin Pasha, is from the Turkish province of Hatay, where the couple lives today.

On February 6, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Syria and Turkey, including Hatay province in southern Turkey. Several other quakes have hit the region since then, killing more than 50,000 people.

Karsnik and Bassa were trying to move to the United States when the quakes struck. They spoke with Morning Edition host Doug Tribou about what they’ve been through and conditions in the county.

Doug Treebo: Aladdin, before we talk about the current situation, could you describe Hatay province before the earthquakes? What does the area look like? What do people do there? Just tell us a little about this place.

Alaittin Pasa: It is a beautiful city located in the south of Turkey. It is a historical place. Many people want to visit it. It was a beautiful place until the 6th of February. It was like a dream, you know? And I still can’t believe that all this disaster is happening.

Colin Karsnik, Alaytin Pasha, and the extended Basa family have been living in tents and cooking outdoors in Turkey’s Hatay province since the earthquakes began on February 6.

Colin Karsnick: It’s so surreal. It’s like what you see in a movie, like a really bad movie. This is what this looks like. I compare it to a war zone, driving through Antakya or other affected areas. It literally looks like a war zone.

DT: Colin, the area has been hit by multiple earthquakes. Can you describe where you were when the first blow struck and what was going through your mind?

CK: The first one happened at 4:17 a.m. I was in bed. We are running a market, and Aladdin had just come back from buying produce. So he had just come down, and I heard the vibration. I heard the wardrobe shake and the perfume bottle hit the floor. That’s when I jumped out of bed and grabbed him. It’s funny now, but then he got out of bed and said, “Oh, it’s an earthquake.” Then try to go back to bed. So I’m like, “No, no, no, you gotta get up. You gotta get up.”

The whole earth was shaking. The walls were shaking. It was hard to walk.

The February 20 earthquake was much closer to this area. This was more devastating and more traumatic than the first. We were sitting in the living room when the explosion went off. [it] It sounded like a wrecking ball – crashed into the living room wall. Then we tried to get up and run. She dropped everything from our hands and repeatedly hit us on the floor trying to get out of the building.

David T.: You mentioned that it feels like a war zone wherever you are, and the pictures and videos from Turkey and Syria are almost incomprehensible. Can you describe more about the damage and what you see day in and day out?

AP: Actually, we can’t go downtown, but we do have some videos that my sister took [who] He lives in the city

Chiku: The buildings are just piles of dirt, rubble, and dust. Buildings lean on each other or there are entire walls of a building that are just falling down. You can see apartment cubes, table and chairs, beds, things like that.

A Michigan woman living in Turkey describes the aftermath of devastating earthquakes

AP: It’s like a nightmare, Colin mentioned. It’s as if I’ve only seen it in a movie. I never, ever thought that I would ever see him in real life.

CK: I’m originally from Michigan. We have tornadoes in Michigan, and I’ve been through a bunch of tornadoes. I lived in Florida for four years. I’ve been through a bunch of hurricanes. Those don’t even compare to the sheer devastation and fear this instills in you for a long time. Hurricanes and tornadoes pass through it. But you do not wait for the next next.

Here, we still have earthquakes every day. Still every day. It’s been a month and they still come every day. And you never know if that next fling will be big again. So even if there is a safe house to enter, we are afraid to be inside and get locked up and killed. I haven’t slept for a month.

DT: Where are you staying now and what are the conditions there?

AP: I don’t know how to describe it. We have a shortage of water, electricity… drinking water and showers. We are staying in the tent now.

“[Y]You never know if that next date will be big again. So even if there is a safe house to go into, we are afraid to be inside and get locked up and killed.”

Colin Karsnick

CK: We actually are [living] In Front Of Aladdin’s Mother’s House. This is the only story structure, so there is nothing above it and nothing below it. And there really isn’t much harm. But we’re afraid to go into it, so everyone kind of sleeps in tents in front of their houses.

DT: Well, like we mentioned, Colin, you’re originally from Michigan. Alaittin from Turkey. How did you two meet?

Bassa: Well, I was working on a cruise line and she was on a cruise. There is no meeting space, you know. [laughs]

DT: [laughs] Close the quarters.

ap: [laughing] Yes. I never thought we would get married. things that happen. We are happy here. I am happy to marry her. She is happily married to me.

DT: I applied for a visa for Alaittin to come to the US so you two could move here a long time ago. This has been delayed due to COVID, not the earthquake. So for the foreseeable future, you are in Turkey waiting for the results of your visa application. In the meantime, what else do you want people here in Michigan to know about the situation there?

CT: Anything we can do to feel less forgotten here because we’re still in this particular area, no government assistance. No government aid to anyone, but no supplies coming here. There are no lifeguards.

We have brown water and electricity… I think people here are used to not having electricity so it doesn’t affect them much. It’s just anything you don’t feel like forgetting.

Editor’s note: Citations have been edited for length and clarity. You can listen to the full interview near the top of this page.

