The new collaboration focuses on better bone health and aging





The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Society for Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases (ESCEO) today signed an agreement to develop a strategic plan on bone health and aging and to advocate a public health strategy to prevent fractures among older people. The five-year agreement was signed at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland

Dr Anshu Banerjee, Assistant Director-General of the WHO ad interimUniversal Health Coverage/Life Course and Dr. Jean-Yves Reginster, President of ESCEO. “This agreement is an important step in improving the health and well-being of older adults by establishing the right public health strategies, policies and services to protect and prevent fractures in older adults so they can continue to do the activities they enjoy,” said Dr. Anshu Banerjee. “We look forward to working closely with ESCEO to advance advances in bone health and aging.” The agreement includes the development of a public health strategy and an action plan to prevent fractures among older people, as well as to improve the coverage of health services for fractures, which are key to achieving the three billion targets of the Thirteenth General Program of Work of the World Health Organization (GPW13). . As part of the agreement, WHO and ESCEO will collaborate on: develop global estimates of fractures and osteoporosis;

review evidence-based interventions to prevent fractures;

create an economic model for investment in fracture prevention and care;

provide guidance to countries to strengthen national health information systems by integrating osteoporosis and fractures into routine data monitoring; and

provide guidance to countries on the use of data to develop evidence-based policies and programs to reduce fracture risk in older adults. “ESCEO is fully convinced that this partnership with WHO will improve the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis at local, regional and national levels and will result in a higher quality of life for patients with osteoporosis,” said Dr. Jean-Yves Reginster, president of ESCEO. . WHO will establish a Expert Working Group on Bone Health advance the five-year work plan with the support of the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) and the WHO Collaborating Center for the Epidemiology of Musculoskeletal Health and Aging at the University of Liège, Belgium, previously designated by WHO as a Technical Partner for Osteoporosis and Musculoskeletal Aging. About ESCEO The European Society for Clinical and Economic Aspects of Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases (ESCEO) is a non-profit organization dedicated to close interaction between clinical scientists dealing with bone, joint and muscle disorders, the pharmaceutical industry developing new compounds in this field, the regulators responsible for registration of such drugs and health policy makers, to integrate the management of osteoporosis, osteoarthritis and sarcopenia within a comprehensive perspective of the use of health resources. ESCEO’s goal is to provide practitioners with the latest clinical and economic information, enabling them to organize their daily practice, in the perspective of evidence-based medicine, with a cost-conscious perception.

