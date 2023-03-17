



WHO has updated its surveillance system and working definitions for variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to better match the current global variant landscape, to independently assess circulating Omicron sublines and to more clearly classify new variants when necessary. SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO has designated multiple variants of concern (VOC) and variants of interest (VOI) based on their estimated potential to spread and replace previous variants, to cause new waves with increased circulation, and for the need for adaptation public health actions. Based on comparisons of antigenic cross-reactivity using animal sera, replication studies in human respiratory tract models, and evidence from clinical and epidemiological studies in humans, there is a consensus among experts in the World Health Organization’s Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG- VE) that compared to previous variants, Omicron represents the most divergent VOC seen to date. Since their appearance, Omicron viruses have continued to evolve genetically and antigenically with an ever-widening range of substrates, which until now have been characterized by the properties of evading existing population immunity and a tendency to infect the upper respiratory tract (versus the lower respiratory tract), compared to VOC- has before Omicron. Omicron viruses account for more than 98% of publicly available sequences as of February 2022 and constitute the genetic background from which new SARS-CoV-2 variants are likely to emerge, although the emergence of variants derived from previously circulating VOCs or entirely new variants remains possible. The previous system classified all Omicron rootstocks as part of the Omicron VOC and therefore lacked the granularity needed to compare new progeny with altered phenotypes to the Omicron parental lines (BA.1, BA.2, BA.4/BA.5). Therefore, from 15 March 2023, the WHO variant tracking system will consider the classification of Omicron sublines independently as variants under surveillance (VUM), VOI or VOC. WHO is also updating working definitions for VOCs and VOIs. The main update is to make the definition of VOCs more precise, to include the major evolutionary steps of SARS-CoV-2 that require major public health interventions. For updated definitions visit WHO variant tracking website. In addition, in the future WHO will assign Greek labels to VOCs and will no longer do so to VOIs. With these changes taken into account, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta as well as the parent line Omicron (B.1.1.529) are considered to be previously circulating VOCs. WHO has now classified XBB.1.5 as a VOI. WHO will also continue to issue regular risk assessments for VOIs and VOCs (see the latest risk assessment for XBB.1.5). WHO emphasizes that these changes do not mean that the circulation of the Omicron virus no longer poses a threat to public health. Instead, the changes were made to better identify additional or new threats beyond those posed by the current Omicron viruses in circulation.

