Bellingham Chuckanut 50k Runner raises money for animal earthquake victims





For immediate release: March 16, 2023

Contact: Nicole Meyer 202-483-7382

BELLINGHAM, WA — Local resident Emily Toms will run the Chuckanut 50k race on Saturday — her first-ever ultra-endurance race — to help raise money for the Beta Global Compassion Fund, which supports the group’s rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria afterward. The catastrophic earthquake of February 6 and its strong aftershocks.

“The recent Syrian-Turkish earthquakes were devastating not only to people but also to animals, leaving many traumatized and injured and forced to fend for themselves because their humans died,” says Toms, who raised more than $9,000, surpassing the $5,000 goal. “I chose this fundraiser for this cause because PETA has workers on the ground in Turkey, where the animals are in dire need of help and can’t wait.”

PETA’s Global Compassion Fund helps rescuers respond to animal emergencies around the world at a moment’s notice. Rescue teams in Turkey climbed into collapsed buildings to find injured animals, removed hungry animals from the street, and even used a crane to reach a cat who had been stuck in a fourth-floor apartment for 12 days, desperate for food and water (video here). More animal stories are available here.

Animal protection is also a profession for Thoms, who works in the development department at the PETA Foundation. Passionate about animals from a young age, Thoms became a vegetarian in high school after seeing an undercover PETA investigation of a pig farm. She eventually became a vegan and today fuels herself during races with energy-packed, protein-packed vegan cookies baked by her partner. She credits her parents with passing on their love of running to her: “I followed in their footsteps, literally,” she says. “My mom, who is now in her sixties, still finds great joy and satisfaction through running.”

PETA—whose motto reads, “Animals are not for us to experiment on, eat, wear, use for entertainment, or otherwise abuse”—opposes species theory, a supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETA.org, listen to The PETA Podcast, or follow the group on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

