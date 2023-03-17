In the aftermath of the Turkish earthquake – Syria





The earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023 will have lasting health and humanitarian impacts. Current estimates are that more than 50,000 people have died and more than 100,000 people have been injured. Thousands of buildings and much infrastructure have been destroyed, with millions of people displaced, including vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions or disabilities, and the elderly. In Turkey – a country grappling with a faltering economy and the effects of conflict in neighboring Syria – it will take years to repair the damage left by the earthquakes. In the affected places, it was days before rescue teams, aid and large-scale medical support arrived. Along Turkey’s border with Syria, there have been delays in aid deliveries, undermining recovery efforts in a region already ravaged by more than a decade of conflict. The earthquake has exacerbated an already difficult situation as infrastructure and healthcare facilities have been damaged or destroyed, and many Syrians are deprived of adequate food sources or healthcare and suffer from injuries, disabilities and trauma, among other health needs.

This article is freely available.

Simply log in to access the full article, or register for free if you don’t have a username and password yet.

Already registered?

One-time access price information For academic or personal research use Select ‘Academic and Personal’ For institutional research and development use Select article information ‘Company Research and Development Professionals’

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(23)00499-3

Copyrights

© 2023 Posted by Elsevier Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Access this article on ScienceDirect

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(23)00499-3/fulltext The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related