IOM responds to severe flooding with the growing needs of earthquake-affected communities





GAZIANTEP – A little more than a month since devastating earthquakes struck communities in southeastern Turkey, heavy rains on Wednesday, March 15, caused deadly floods in Adiyaman and Sanliurfa provinces. With humanitarian needs reaching already alarmingly high levels, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has supported the Government of Turkey to quickly reach affected communities with essential assistance, including shelters. “Turkey’s population is already dealing with the massive impact of one of the strongest earthquakes in decades, and now the catastrophe is compounded by heavy rains and floods,” said Antonio Vitorino, Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), who visited quake-affected areas in Turkey last week. “It is critical that we reach these communities with help and quickly. Our IOM teams are working in partnership with the Government of Turkey to do so. The floods have killed at least 18 people, as well as damaged nearly 2,000 homes and workplaces, according to the Ministry of Interior. With presence Enough energy to destroy infrastructure, divide roads and move vehicles.Floods washed away temporary shelters and the belongings of people affected by recent earthquakes.Today, IOM sent materials to improve and strengthen shelter conditions and mitigate the effects of any additional extreme weather conditions.IOM also provided materials to raise shelters to avoid Ground water, as well as materials to strengthen the roofs of the shelters to prevent leaks.” We are in a really difficult situation and now we are trying to live our lives in the mud. We can’t even go out to get food. Everything is very difficult, and our resources are limited… I try to hold my family together, as a mother should… I want to get angry and angry, but I don’t want my children to be affected more and get angry. “All I can do is cry and then calm myself,” said Ozlem, a mother of three, breaking down in tears as she spoke outside her family’s tent in a makeshift settlement in Adiyaman, which was badly affected by the floods. Last month, she lost her job and her home due to the earthquakes. Today’s initial dispatch of relief items will help 625 people better protect themselves from severe weather, while the organization plans to reach another 2,290 people over the coming days in both Adiyaman and Sanliurfa. This rapid response was made possible with funding from the US government. The majority of those displaced by the earthquakes stayed within the 11 affected provinces, two of which are Adiyaman and Sanliurfa. More than half of these people live in temporary settlements, formal and informal, consisting of shelters such as tents, containers or temporary buildings. In support of government efforts, IOM co-leads the Temporary Settlement Support Sector which coordinates support for the earthquake-affected population living in those locations. Since the beginning of the earthquake crisis, IOM teams have been working around the clock to support affected communities, especially those made homeless. The organization has sent more than a million core relief items and nearly 10,000 shelters, including relief housing units that are weatherproof shelters that offer greater privacy and protection from the elements. IOM’s appeal for US$161 million to support response efforts in Turkey and northwest Syria is currently 35 percent funded. As funds are urgently needed, IOM will continue to advocate for the international community to support its vital response.

