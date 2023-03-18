Funeral of soccer player Cristian Atsu, who was killed in the earthquake in Turkey | Turkey and Syria earthquake news





The 31-year-old is remembered by family, fans, and benefactors of Christian Atsu as a philanthropist.

Grieving Ghanaians gathered outside the parliament building in Accra on Friday for the state funeral of national football team winger Christian Atsu, who died during the devastating earthquake in southern Turkey last month.

Atsu, 31, was hit by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 54,000 people in both countries. He had disappeared after the collapse of an apartment building in Hatay.

There were initial reports that the player had been pulled out alive a day after the earthquake, but these turned out to be false, and his body was later found under the rubble and flown to Ghana.

Mourners stood silently in front of Atsu’s coffin, which arrived draped in Ghana’s national flag. Family, fans, and beneficiaries of his charitable donations remember him as a philanthropist.

“He is more than just a footballer,” said Fadna Asari, a family friend. “His name will remain in our hearts forever because he helped so many people.”

The body of Ghanaian soccer player Atsu was found in the Turkish province of Hatay [File: Ozan Kose/AFP]

Atsu, 31, spent four seasons at Chelsea before making a permanent move to Newcastle in 2017. He signed in September for Turkish side Hatayspor, based in Hatay, near the epicenter.

He won his last 60 caps for Ghana in September 2019.

Atsu was due to fly in from southern Turkey hours before the earthquake, but the Ghanaian chose to stay with the club after scoring the winning goal in a Super League match on February 5. It was the last of his 33 career goals for Hattiespur.

Ghana’s foreign ministry said Atsu’s older brother and twin sister were present at the site when his body was recovered.

Atsu was honored on February 18, in the presence of his widow, Marie-Claire Rubio, and their three children, at St James’ Park ahead of Newcastle’s Premier League match against Liverpool.

“There are no words to describe our grief,” his Turkish First Division club tweeted in his honor.

“We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful human being.”

The funeral of footballer Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the rubble (debris), is on its way to be sent to his hometown, Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our grief. Rest in peace ATSU

– Hatayspor (@Hatayspor_FK) February 18, 2023

He previously played for his national team, the Black Stars.

“Football has lost one of its best ambassadors, and it will be difficult to replace him,” said Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo.

