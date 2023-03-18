Exclusive: A Turkish teen who loses her family in the earthquake finds support and love in the Central Valley





Fresno, Calif. (KFSN) — 16-year-old Turkish foreign exchange student Asüd Dogan felt helpless as she watched the deadly devastation in her homeland from the other side of the world.

“I think it’s not real. It was a dream. I couldn’t believe it was happening in my country. In my city,” she said.

Her parents supported her dream of becoming a foreign exchange student at Merced. Now she was frantically trying to contact them and her sister, who still lived in the southern Turkish town of Adiyaman.

“Almost all social media… I text them. I call them. I’m here and I can’t do anything,” she said.

Desperate to reunite her family, Aswad’s relatives encouraged her to return to Turkey.

She said, “I just need to see my family.”

She arrives with a humanitarian crisis in her hometown and the news that her parents and sister were among the dead when their apartment complex collapsed. After 40 days in Turkey, reality is starting to set in.

“I have to start a new life again because I can’t have this life anymore. It’s all gone. I don’t need to be in Turkey because I have nothing. I don’t have a family. We don’t have a home,” Dogan said. I need to get back to life. go to school. normal day. Eat breakfast and lunch. Because in Turkey we don’t have a chance to eat something.”

Arrangements are made for Asude to return to America, this time to the home of Rich and Jill Marshall in Fresno who have hosted dozens of exchange students over the years.

“I need their support,” Aswad said.

“All of our experience and everything we’ve learned in the field of foreign exchange… is for this moment,” Gill said.

Thursday night, the Lions returned for a warm hug to those who love them here in the Central Valley.

Aswad said, “When I get here, I say, ‘Here’s my home.'” “Finally I can sleep very comfortably.”

Asude and Gail agree that this match between the student and the host family was fate.

“Her parents were very supportive of her exchange here,” Jill said. “And that decision, that support of her here saved her life. So we knew she was here for a reason. She has a great purpose in life.”

