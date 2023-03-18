DDMA discusses earthquake preparedness and the prevailing situation of H3N2 influenza





New Delhi: The 38th Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting held on Saturday discussed preparing for any earthquake in the city and the current situation of H3N2 flu.

The meeting was chaired by Lieutenant-Governor V.I. K. Saxena.

DDMA Deputy Chairman, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot apart from Chief Secretary, Special Commissioner (Police), Divisional Commissioner, Secretary (Health), VC, DDA, MCD Commissioner and senior representatives of Army, NDMA, NIDM, NIDM attended the meeting For seismologists and all county judges.

Held in the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the meeting assessed the state of preparedness and deliberated on planning and expanding the way forward, in case of an earthquake in the city in the ‘High Damage Area IV’ in the seismic map of India. The prevailing situation of H3N2 and H1N1 influenza and Covid-19 was also discussed at the meeting.

The Lieutenant-Governor stressed that disasters did not provide advance information before they manifested themselves, and stressed the necessity of being fully prepared for eventualities, even if it entailed an error on the side of caution. Speaking about his experience with the Gujarat earthquake which caused widespread devastation, Saxena said Delhi needs to be fully prepared to deal with any disaster and preparations for this purpose should start from today (Saturday) itself.

The Governor required that all schools, hospitals, police stations and other important government offices and buildings at risk especially in the ‘Special Zone’ and Old Delhi localities, be modified in accordance with the Earthquake Resistant Building Code. He also requested that open spaces be identified across the capital for rescue operations in the event of an earthquake as well as the hospital at the level of each district and sub-section for emergency response.

Saxena said that the business should be started in the same manner within a specific time frame.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to compile and tabulate all the reports of the various committees formed from time to time in connection with disaster mitigation and after-effects, and also stressed the need to make government offices like Delhi Secretariat and Police Headquarters, earthquake-proof through retrofitting.

Kejriwal emphasized that once all the reports have been compiled and compiled with actions taken on them so far, the future course of action may be decided.

It was agreed that the Divisional Commissioner, who is also the nodal officer and organizer of the DDMA meetings, would carry out this exercise and put it forward for consideration and further guidance for DDMA at his next meeting.

