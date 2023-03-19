



MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) — March 18 marks the third anniversary of the Magna earthquake that rocked the Salt Lake Valley in 2020.

The 5.7-magnitude quake was the first major quake since the city’s founding, and although “moderate” by geological standards, it was the most powerful quake in Utah since the 1992 earthquake in St. George.

Previous story: The Magna Earthquake continues to shake the Salt Lake Valley

The epicenter was reportedly 8 miles below Magna, and people felt it along the Wasatch Front, in Colorado, Wyoming, and Idaho.

“The Magna earthquake sequence is one of the best recorded earthquake sequences in the Basin County and the entire chain,” said Keith Cooper, director of the University of Utah’s seismograph stations and chair of the Utah Seismic Safety Commission (USSC). “Our network of permanent and temporary seismometers has created a wealth of data that has led to many published and ongoing research opportunities. This research has influenced our understanding of faults, earthquakes, and seismic hazards in Utah and the International West.”

According to seismological stations in Utah, there were 20 aftershocks in the first hour after the quake.

In addition, UDOT reported the next day that there had been two “monetization” events.

According to the US Geological Survey, liquefaction occurs when “loosely packed sediments encased in water at or near the Earth’s surface lose their strength in response to the strong shaking of the Earth.” The liquefaction that occurs under buildings and other structures can cause significant damage during earthquakes.

Back in 2020, liquefaction was detected near Saltaire, where drones detected “sand dimples,” liquefaction features caused by the shaking of the ground.

“When you see the sand boiling, and you look, you can see little holes; that’s how the sand gets on the surface,” says Utah Geological Survey Project Geologist Emily Kleiber. “We saw a lot of them, but they were in The ponds retained in the exchange, so it’s not necessarily a natural geological environment.”

Teams also found cracks and “side-spread” features in the Great Salt Lake Marina access road.

In the year after the magnitude 5.7 quake, more than 2,500 aftershocks were felt throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

For information on how to prepare for emergencies and disasters, visit Be Ready Utah.

