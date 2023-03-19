Officials say 6.8-magnitude quake kills at least 14 in Ecuador, 1 in Peru – WSB-TV Channel 2





Quito, Ecuador – Many homes and buildings have been damaged following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake on Saturday.

Update 10:30 a.m. ET March 19: Authorities in Ecuador report that at least 14 people have been killed and at least 126 injured, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press reports that Ecuadorian officials also reported that health care centers and schools were damaged as a result of the quake.

“We are staying in the area to check the damage caused by the earthquake this morning. I want to confirm that I am with you and express my solidarity and commitment to the victims,” Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said in a tweet, according to Reuters.

ORIGINAL STORY: At least 12 people were killed in the earthquake, according to the Associated Press, Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso said in a televised address.

Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola said one person has died, according to the Associated Press. He said it was a 4-year-old girl who suffered head trauma after her house collapsed in the Tumbes region, on the border with Ecuador.

The earthquake hit Saturday areas in Ecuador and northern Peru. Rescue teams are being sent to the area to rescue people while the National Police is examining the damage. The Associated Press reported that as a result of the quake, some power lines were down and areas are seeing intermittent telephone and electricity services.

The USGS reported a 6.8-magnitude quake that centered about 50 miles from Ecuador’s second-largest city called Guayaquil, according to the Associated Press.

CBS News reported that homes and buildings were also damaged in the quake.

The USGS has issued an “orange alert” tremor. According to CNN, this means “there are likely significant casualties and the disaster is widespread.”

A person died after a wall fell on their car in the city of Cuenca, according to CNN.

Ecuador is prone to earthquakes, according to the Associated Press. In 2016, more than 600 people were killed in an earthquake that had its epicenter on the northern Pacific coast.

The US National Weather Service said there is no tsunami warning in effect for the area, CNN reported.

