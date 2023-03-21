Local news: Earthquake survey reveals evacuation routes (3/20/23)





Michael White, Emergency Management Coordinator for the Missouri Department of Transportation, speaks Thursday, March 16, at the 2023 Earthquake Summit in Portageville, Missouri. (Donna Farley/Daily American Republic)

PORTAGEVILLE, Missouri — State officials are getting closer to having models that help guide evacuation and disaster response efforts in the area in the event of a major earthquake along the New Madrid Seismic Zone.

Michael White, emergency management coordinator for the Missouri Department of Transportation, explained that these models take into account surveys asking residents when, where and how they will be evacuated after an accident, which roads and bridges will be most impacted and need faster inspections and many other factors. .

White spoke Thursday during the 2023 Earthquake Summit in Portageville. He was joined by Brandon Keeler, emergency coordinator for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

“We’re trying to move this data to the next step in the model, where we define the system,” White said.

Southeast Missouri was the first to participate in a round of surveys asking residents to decide what they would do after a devastating earthquake, from how long they might shelter in place, to how and where they would go when leaving the area.

A second survey was completed recently in St. Louis, but with a lower response score, White said.

Of the 900 answers from Southeast Missouri, county respondents were from: 21% Cape Girardeau; 19% for Butler; 11% each for Dunklin, Stoddard, and Scott; 9% other; and 6% each, Mississippi, New Madrid, and Pemiscot.

Southeast Missouri found the following:

• 76% of respondents evacuated after an 8.0-magnitude earthquake.

• 45% would try to shelter in their homes when not asked about an 8.0-magnitude earthquake.

• 51% would check for information updates approximately every half hour.

• 91% will use a personal vehicle to evacuate after 8.0.

• 35% will evacuate in one day; 32% within 1-3 days.

• The most likely places people might want to evacuate would include Arkansas, St. Louis, Springfield, Texas, Tennessee and Illinois, followed by places like Poplar Bluff, Cape Girardeau, Scott County, Kentucky and other states and cities in the area.

• Participants’ preferred evacuation routes were Interstate 55, US 60, US 67, and Interstates 72, 25, 61 and 40, among others.

• 11% feel very likely to be affected by an earthquake in the next five years; 23% said likely; And 55% said they weren’t sure.

• 79% have experienced an earthquake before.

• 2% were injured in a previous earthquake.

• 6% experienced property damage in the previous earthquake.

White said those answers are part of what the state needs to know to create models, and help predict when and where people will try to go after a major disaster.

He explained that other models that simulate where damage patterns occur after size-specific events along different parts of the NMSZ will be combined with this data.

This helps build a picture of what kind of resources are needed and where they will be needed.

He said other information collected includes the status of earthquake retrofits on existing bridges or new bridges built with earthquake preparedness as part of the design.

This can help the country identify where engineers are most needed after a major event to assess roads and bridges and open evacuation routes as quickly as possible.

White said Missouri is enacting an assessment plan after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake to inspect roads and bridges. Any aftershock of 5.0 or greater will return the evaluation process for each structure.

“The goal is we’re going to go in and do damage assessments, make a plan for where we’re going to move people,” he said.

Plans should include items such as how to provide fuel to people who might run out along the highway, how to help people evacuate pets, and how to provide other needed services or transportation for those without their own cars, the presenters shared.

MoDOT is currently part of the ShakeCast project, which can produce a shaking map within 10 minutes of an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater along the NMSZ. The team is working on ways to get this out of the other agencies, but is currently able to get them immediately to MoDOT engineers.

The hope, White said, is that over the next year there will be a system in place to get it out to other partners.

The ShakeCast program also includes Illinois and other states and territories.

This system is part of what helps countries identify which roads and bridges may have been most affected by an earthquake.

“It gives us a head start… identifying the bridges that have been most affected,” Keeler said.

