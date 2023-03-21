Earthquake kills 14 in Ecuador and 1 in Peru – MercoPress





Earthquake kills 14 in Ecuador and 1 in Peru Monday 20 March 2023 – 08:53 UTC “We will declare a state of exception,” Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said

At least 15 people have died after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolted northern Peru and southern Ecuador at 12.11pm on Saturday, it was reported. The epicenter was said to be located in Ecuadorian territory, 85 kilometers northeast of Zarumila, in the Tumbes region, and a depth of 78 kilometers, according to the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP).

On the other hand, the US Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity worldwide, reported a 6.7-magnitude earthquake 6 kilometers from the Ecuadorian city of Palau, Guayas province. State oil company Petroecuador stated that an offshore platform near the epicenter sustained damage that caused machinery to fail, temporarily lowering production.

Twelve victims fell in the Ecuadorean coastal town of El Oro and two more in the province of Azuay, while a four-year-old girl died in the Peruvian city of Tumbes. Local media reported that more than 80 homes were completely destroyed and 180 seriously damaged. Other reports indicated that 446 people were injured, of whom 252 were eventually discharged from hospital. A total of 84 homes, private property and 5 bridges were completely destroyed, while hundreds of other buildings were damaged. So far, 80 educational units, 33 health centers, 32 private properties, and 22 public properties have been affected.

Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso visited the El Oro medical facility and also flew to Azuay later in the day. I have toured all the affected areas of the 6.5 magnitude earthquake. We will be with the entire Cabinet, immediately, this emergency, “he posted on social networks. “We will declare a state of exception, without restrictions on rights, nationwide, in order to facilitate and accelerate public procurement of affected buildings,” the Ecuadorian Head of State said on Sunday.

After the first quake, an aftershock with a magnitude of 4.8 was recorded at a depth of 24 kilometers, according to Ecuador’s Institute of Geophysics. “It is a relatively high magnitude for what we have in the country. In the Guayaquil Bay area, we are seeing more or less from 2017 onwards about two earthquakes of magnitude greater than 5.0 per year,” Mario Ruiz, director of the Ecuadorean Geophysical Institute, said in a radio interview.

During his Sunday message, Pope Francis sent his condolences to the deceased and “all those who suffer” after the powerful earthquake. Other governments, such as Chile and Cuba, have also sent messages of solidarity.

Ecuadorian and Peruvian authorities on Sunday worked to assess the damage from the previous day’s powerful earthquake that shook the region, leaving at least 15 dead and hundreds injured.

During his Sunday message, Pope Francis sent his condolences for the losses and “all those who suffer” from the quake. Other governments, including those of Chile and Cuba, have also sent messages of solidarity.

Ecuador and Peru are part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast area surrounding the Pacific Ocean where clashes between continental plates frequently occur.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.mercopress.com/2023/03/20/earthquake-kills-14-in-ecuador-and-1-in-peru The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related