Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR area





Delhi and neighboring cities late Tuesday night felt a strong earthquake that lasted for several seconds. According to reports, the earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter scale was felt by residents of Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan. The epicenter is believed to be located 90 km from Kalvan in Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s ARY News reported that the earthquake was felt in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar by residents.

In India, besides Delhi, severe tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir in western Uttar Pradesh.

“A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck 133 km southeast of Faizabad, Afghanistan today at 10:17 pm EDT,” the National Seismological Center said. The US Geological Survey said that the earthquake that shook Afghanistan was centered 40 km southeast of the Afghan city of Gorm.

Delhi Fire Services said it had received a call regarding the tilting of a building in Shakarpur district in East Delhi. However, Fire Chief Atul Garg said no leaning building was found. “An initial call was made by some neighbours. The residents of the building were not aware of the call,” he said.

Delhi has experienced earthquakes in the past few months, but this one was the strongest in the recent past. Speaking to India Today, some residents in Nodia said they felt the tremors, which they said lasted about 2-3 minutes. Videos poured in of people in panic after the tremors, which lasted more than 30 seconds, hit the ground.

In Jammu and Kashmir, devotees flocked from Katra guest houses. Chobham, a guesthouse owner, said strong tremors were felt and all the devotees rushed out of the guesthouse. “With the blessing of Maa Vaishno Devi, there has been no loss of life and they are returning to their hotels.”

In Punjab, people gathered in open spaces in Ludhiana, Patinda and other cities. One woman said, “I was sitting on the couch talking to my son when he started shaking. I sounded the alarm. Everyone rushed outside, feeling very strong tremors.” Another woman said she was making her bed when her husband raised the alarm and told her to hurry out.

Pakistan’s Dawn News reports that so far there has been no news of any casualties or loss of life. The country’s rescue department received a call from both Swabi and Lower Dir that rescue teams had been dispatched. “So far, there have been no confirmed reports of any loss of life or property. Rescue 1,122 are on high alert and ready to provide services during any emergency,” the head of the rescue department, Dr. Khater Ahmed, told Dawn.

