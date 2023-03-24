



By Bidisha Saha, Deepti Yadav: People felt a 6.6-magnitude earthquake, with its epicenter 40 kilometers southeast of the Afghan town of Gorm in the Hindu Kush mountain range at a depth of 187.6 kilometers, in Turkmenistan, northern India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and Tajikistan. and Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, according to the USGS.

It is important to admit that the earthquake that shook India and neighboring countries was predicted by the Dutch researcher Frank Hujrbets. Notably, Hoogerbeets also predicted the major earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria days before the devastating event.

recent epicenter

Latest predictions by Frank Hugerpets

On SSGEOS’s YouTube page, Frank posted a video titled “Planetary and Earthquake Update March 20, 2023,” where he predicted “some seismic increase, likely around the 22nd” after observing primarily lunar peaks followed by a planetary conjunction after the March new moon 21. The predictions were mostly correct and people all over the world wonder how the geologist got it right every time.

In the video, he also talks about how SSGEOS researchers estimate very strong to significant seismic activity of 7.1 on March 16 in the Kermadec Islands and a large earthquake, of magnitude 6.8, is expected near the coast of Ecuador on March 18. True fact.

He explained that these predictions are based on an analysis of the planetary geometry and the orientation of the (red) lunar peaks in the SSGI chart.

The planetary conjunction of the Sun, Mercury, and Jupiter and the new moon on March 21st make it possible to expect a possible “magnitude 6” earthquake around March 22nd.

Is it possible to predict earthquakes?

There is a saying among geologists, “If there is a Nobel Prize to be awarded in geology, it will be for the person who discovers how to predict earthquakes.”

While it is extremely difficult and what some might call almost impossible to predict earthquakes, some have identified planetary alignments, lunar phases, tides, and animal behavior as being useful in predicting earthquakes.

Geophysical studies on the ground are challenging because the Earth is opaque, but the application of artificial intelligence methods to seismic and acoustic data is the beginning of such predictions.

One of the things that people have been doing for a long time is to capture the seismic energy that radiates from the movement of tectonic faults on Earth. There are so many acoustic emissions going on at one time that when you look at the record, you don’t see an individual earthquake and so you can’t really understand it. But machine learning changed all that — the algorithm was designed to measure the friction of errors at all times.

All about the SSGEOS Solar System Geometry Index and Solpage software

SSGEOS, a Netherlands-based research institute where Frank works, has made significant contributions to the field of predictive seismic activity by launching pivotal programs such as Solpage and SSGI.

Solpage’s initial release was developed in February 2016 to calculate planetary positions, angles, and conjunctions. One can set it with a specific planetary conjunction and the tool shows next time it will be possible in the future. The following year, the SSGI algorithm was added to its database to increase the accuracy of earthquake predictions.

Although there is no scientific basis for earthquakes, Frank Hogerbets claims predictive utility from planetary alignments. However, there is always a chance of earthquakes occurring in places with active faults. Its sophisticated software tool, the Solar System Geometry Index (SSGI), is to compute a data set based on given values ​​for the specific geometric positions of the planets, moon, and sun in a specified time frame.

The SSGI graph depicts the critical geometry convergence as a higher peak, which may indicate greater seismic activity to come, usually within two days of the moment of that peak.

Development of SSGI began in July 2017. The core algorithm has been tested on large earthquakes in the past that have shown clear peaks – often convergence of planetary and lunar peaks – near the time of a large earthquake. The software is based on three models in use; Common – which focuses on interpreting critical planetary and lunar geometry based on long-form observations; Sum – Displays a categorized sum of basic interplanetary geometry; Detailed – ‘Illustrating the crucial fundamental geometry of each planet, the sun and the moon. Going to the website, the higher a peak is seen in the SSGI graph, the more seismic activity becomes likely in the next 3-4 days.

SSGI COMMON graph for March 19-27 (Source: ssgeos.org)

The institute noted specific alignments of certain planets in its analysis of historical earthquakes that caused mass destruction, being a combination of Mercury and Venus among all. In many cases, it has been found that both are most often associated with the outer planets such as Neptune and Uranus along with Mars.

In Frank’s own words, SSGEOS researchers study “planetary geometry” in order to “predict seismic activity.” For decades, they have detected strange phenomena in the form of strange radio noises and eerie lights in the sky in the weeks, hours and days leading up to earthquakes. But only recently have experts begun to systematically monitor these phenomena and associate them with earthquakes.

There are many theories regarding how seismic activity can be predicted in advance. According to geological experts, certain changes occur in the atmosphere before the earthquake, which can include weather fluctuations or even lightning, as a result of the sudden increase in electrical charge due to the shifting soil layers. Also, Taiwan once studied all the earthquakes that occurred between 1997 and 1999, and came to the conclusion that the levels of electron content in the ionosphere changed significantly a few days before the tremors were felt, provided they were of magnitude 6 or higher.

The GPS we use now can help warn us of earthquakes. Before an earthquake occurs, the Earth can create charged particles that affect a part of the sky called the ionosphere. This can cause the ionosphere to move closer to the Earth and reduce the number of charged particles in an area up to 100 kilometers wide if there are a lot of positively charged particles in the Earth. GPS can use this information to help give an early warning of an earthquake. We can tell if there is a change in the number of electrons in the air by looking at how GPS and other radio signals work. GPS satellites send out two signals, and if the difference between them changes when you reach a device on the ground, that means there is a change in the air. Scientists can study these changes to learn more about the air around us.

The fact that most of us place more importance on monitoring the aggregate activities that occur within the Earth’s crust and thus analyze things in isolation is one of the major setbacks in this science of earthquake forecasting. The focus should be on studying the entire galaxy. As John H. Nelson of RCA Communications once said, “The analogy between an electric generator with its carefully placed magnets and the sun with its ever-changing planets is interesting. The magnets are fixed to the generator and produce a constant electric current. If we consider that the planets are magnetic and the sun is the engine, we have Great resemblance to Mawlid.

Results that fit practically right should be combined into a tool that can then be utilized relatively later for more accurate future predictions.

