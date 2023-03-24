At least 13 people were killed in an earthquake in Afghanistan and Pakistan Earthquake news





At least 13 people have been killed and hundreds injured after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake jolted areas across Afghanistan and Pakistan, with tremors felt as far as the Indian capital, New Delhi.

A government official said on Wednesday that at least nine people were killed and 44 others injured in northwest Pakistan. Hospitals in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa state were put on emergency status overnight.

A health ministry official told Reuters news agency that at least four people were killed and 50 wounded in Afghanistan.

The US Geological Survey said on Tuesday the epicenter was 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the Afghan town of Gorm, near the borders with Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center said the quake was felt by about 285 million people over an area of ​​more than 1,000 km (621 miles) in Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department estimated the magnitude slightly higher at 6.8 and later reported a 3.7-magnitude aftershock in the Hindu Kush region along the country’s border with Afghanistan.

Nine people died when roofs collapsed in different parts of northwest Pakistan, Bilal Faizi, spokesman for Pakistan’s 1122 Rescue Service in northwest Pakistan, and other officials told the Associated Press news agency.

A 10-year-old girl in Swat and a 24-year-old man in Lower Dir died when the walls of their home died. [respective] Houses collapsed,” Faizi told Al Jazeera.

According to Faizi, landslides caused damage in Swat district, 180 kilometers (112 miles) northwest of the capital, Islamabad.

He said, “More than 20 buildings were damaged due to the earthquakes, and dozens were injured.”

Hospitals in Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have treated at least 250 patients, 15 of whom had minor injuries and more than 200 were unconscious. Officials said 52 people were injured in other parts of the province.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked the country’s disaster management officials to remain vigilant in the aftermath of the earthquake.

People felt a 6.5-magnitude earthquake in many parts of Afghanistan, Pakistan and parts of India.

At least 3 people were killed – two in Afghanistan and one in Pakistan, according to police and officials

I felt tremors in Kabul

People felt the earthquake in the Afghan capital, Kabul, as well as in a number of Pakistani cities, including Islamabad and Lahore.

Sarah Hassan, a resident of Islamabad, told Al Jazeera that the walls of her house shook when the earthquake hit the Pakistani capital.

“It started slow and then got strong,” said the 43-year-old.

The house was shaking, things were shaking. I started to slow down and after a few minutes, I felt like everything was calm again.”

Witnesses also reported feeling the shaking in Indian-administered Kashmir. There, people rushed from their homes in fear as they recalled two devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria last month, killing more than 50,000 people.

We were sitting in our house when we saw everything around us trembling. “At first, it wasn’t very strong but when we rushed outside, we saw everyone on the street crying,” Muhammed Yasin, a resident of the main city of Srinagar, told Al Jazeera.

The images of destruction from Turkey and Syria are still fresh [in our eyes]. “For a moment we felt it was the end of our world,” he said.

More than 1,000 people were killed last year after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan. In 2005, at least 73,000 people died in a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Pakistan.

