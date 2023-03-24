At Least 10 Dead And 62 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunam After Earthquake – Pakistan





At least 10 people were killed and 62 others injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake with its epicenter in Afghanistan late Tuesday evening, a government official said.

According to a report by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 10 people died in the earthquake, including two children. The report, a copy of which is available at Dawn.com, said 62 people were injured.

The report also stated that 10 houses were completely destroyed, while 55 were partially destroyed.

The earthquake was mainly felt by people in the northern parts of the country, including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Haripur, Mardan, Chitral, Charsada and others.

The earthquake also hit various cities in Punjab, although no loss of life was reported immediately. The shocks were felt in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Okara and other cities.

The US Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was near the town of Gorm in northeastern Afghanistan in the Hindu Kush region, at a depth of 187 kilometres.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8, while the USGS estimated its magnitude at 6.5.

The earthquake also shook the mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan, with the resulting landslides creating fear. However, no loss of life was immediately reported.

Rescue organization 1122 said landslides damaged a cattle farm in Yasin Gezer, killing livestock.

Citizens stand under a crack in the aftermath of an overnight earthquake in the parking lot of an apartment in Islamabad on March 22, 2023. – AFP

Videos from Islamabad show panicked people, especially those living in high-rises, rushing out of their homes while reciting a kind word.

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has directed officials to put the Polyclinic and Paims Hospitals on high alert. He called on the hospital administration to prepare for any emergency.

According to initial reports, cracks appeared in the Al Jannat complex in Rawalpindi and buildings in E-11 sector in Islamabad.

A spokesperson for the Punjab emergency services said 1122 rescue officials have started search and sweep operations across the province.

He said that they had not received any communication about the damage caused by the quake and that the Provincial Monitoring Cell was working to remedy the situation.

People took to the streets in Islamabad as people felt an earthquake on Tuesday night. – DawnNewsTV

Tuesday’s quake was among the intermediate ones, with a depth of between 70 and 300 kilometers. Shallow earthquakes occur at depths of less than 70 km and are the earthquakes that have the widest damage.

Large parts of southern Asia are seismically active because the tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit parts of Islamabad on January 29, while a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 19.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan killed more than 1,000 people last year.

In October 2005, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Kobri at 08:39 am along with Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, killing more than 100,000 people, including men, women and children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1743559 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related