The list: the 33 district buildings facing potential earthquake risk





Los Angeles County recently embarked on an historic effort to protect the kinds of vulnerable concrete buildings that collapsed in the earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria last month.

As part of the push, the Board of Supervisors required officials to draft new rules that would require retrofitting of county-owned “unductile” concrete buildings, as well as any buildings in unincorporated areas.

The Times has received a list of these county-owned concrete structures considered vulnerable to collapse in the next major earthquake.

Among the most important buildings are the Kenneth Hahn Administration Hall, which houses five county superintendents; the forensic medical examiner’s department, where autopsies are performed; and the headquarters for the Departments of Public Health and Health Services, where some of the county’s top health officials work.

Michael Wilson, a spokesman for the county’s chief executive office, said the buildings on the list were included because they meet all applicable standards for retrofitting.

“The buildings on the combined list are not in imminent danger,” he said. “The county is methodically working on methods to complete the retrofits as quickly as possible.”

The 33 buildings are non-ductile concrete buildings, built before 1978 and have multiple floors. Non-ductile buildings have an inadequate configuration of steel reinforcing bars, allowing concrete to explode from columns when shaken in an earthquake, precursor to catastrophic collapse.

This flaw, now known, was discovered in the 1971 Sylmar earthquake, and caused buildings and highways to collapse in Los Angeles in that quake as well as the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

Here is the complete list:

Administration Room (500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles)

Chief Medical Examiner Service (1104 N. Mission Road, Los Angeles)

Chief Medical Examiners/Investigations Department (1102 N. Mission Road, Los Angeles)

Hall of Records (320 W. Temple St., Los Angeles)

171st Fire Station (141 W Regent Street, Englewood)

Fire Station 8 (7643 W. Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood)

Historic General Hospital (1200 North State Street, Los Angeles)

LA County-USC S. Mark Taper Foundation Family Advocacy, home of the Violence Intervention Program (1721 Griffin Ave., Los Angeles)

USC-County Medical Center – Science Hall – Building 90, also known as Santana House, Home of the Violence Intervention Program (1733 Griffin Ave, Los Angeles)

USC County Outpatient Clinic (2010 Zonal Ave., Los Angeles)

USC County Medical Center Parking Building (Group 12) (2020 Zonal Ave., Los Angeles)

USC County Medical Center Interns and Residents Building (2020 Zonal Ave., Los Angeles)

USC-County Medical Center – Pharmacy Building (1100 Mission Road, Los Angeles)

MLK Leroy Weekes Medical Support Building – North (12021 Wilmington Ave., Willowbrook)

MLK Logistics and Services Building – South (12021 Wilmington Avenue, Willowbrook)

MLK Interns & Residents Building (12012 Compton Ave., Willowbrook)

Department of Health Services, headquarters of the county departments of Health Services and Public Health (313 Figueroa Street, Los Angeles)

Health Services Headquarters, 29th Parking Lot (346 N. Fremont Ave., Los Angeles)

Hubert H. Humphrey Comprehensive Health Center (5850 S. Main St., Los Angeles)

H. Claude Hudson Comprehensive Health Center (2829 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles)

Central Public Health Center (241 Figueroa Street, Los Angeles)

Hollywood/Wilshire Public Health Center (5205 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles)

The Adams & Grand Building of the Department of Public Social Services (2615 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles)

Department of Public Social Services Metro Special Area Office (2707 S. Grand Ave, Los Angeles)

Garage Parking at Adams/Grand Complex (Group 46) (318 W. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles)

Alameda Street Garage (1055 Alameda Street, Los Angeles)

Administrative headquarters for the Division of Internal Services (1100 N. Eastern Ave., East Los Angeles)

Compton Library (240 W Compton Avenue, Compton)

Huntington Park Library (6518 Miles Ave., Huntington Park)

Montebello Library (1550 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello)

Eastlake Juvenile Court Parking Structure (1605 Eastlake Street, Los Angeles)

Ferguson Management Services Center (5555 Ferguson Drive, Commerce)

Pitchess Eastern Detention Center (29340 The Old Road, Castaic)

