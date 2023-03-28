Minneapolis-based Questscope helps earthquake victims in Syria





Seven weeks after the devastating earthquake struck Syria and Turkey, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit organization is shifting from providing crisis services to long-term support for Syrian families whose homes have been reduced to rubble.

Questscope, a Minneapolis-based subsidiary of Alight—formerly known as the American Refugee Committee—provides food, supplies, and mental health services to displaced families, and helps assess damage in Syrian villages as they begin to rebuild. The 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 50,000 people in the two countries on February 6 and left hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

“It was shocking,” said CEO Muthanna Khreisat, who was in Aleppo, Syria, at the end of February. “It wasn’t easy.”

Questscope, founded in 1988, has about 70 employees worldwide and has programs in Syria, Jordan and Germany that help about 9,000 people annually. Living in Woodbury and dividing his time in Jordan and Minnesota, Khreisat has been with Questscope for 23 years and led the organization for about a year.

Khreisat said the Jordanian expert in computer science dreamed of becoming “the Bill Gates of the Arab world,” until he began volunteering with Questscope and realized how he could make a difference to less fortunate youth.

“We are trying to change that grief for the time being [into] Hope for the future.”

In February, Al-Khraisat helped convert Aleppo schools into temporary shelters. Four or five families were crammed into each classroom, and they slept on thin mattresses without showers, electricity, or heat.

He said, “When you’re in a particular crisis like this, you need your dignity.” “The simple things God has blessed us with…they just couldn’t find.”

Hundreds of Questscope staff and Syrian partner organizations have renovated bathrooms and provided blankets, hot meals, toiletries and solar-powered lamps to nearly 200 families. The organizations have also provided advice and are planning to set up caravans to house families after the shelters close.

Questscope, with a motto of “Put Last, First,” has used its local connections to help villages that other humanitarian organizations ignore.

“We were able to reach these people in those villages that were not served by anyone,” Khreisat said. “All of our programs and solutions have come from the people and from the community. We think they know their resources, they know their vulnerabilities.”

Since the disaster, Alight and Questscope have raised about $300,000 for earthquake relief, but much more is needed — especially in war-torn Syria, which has received fewer resources from Turkey. The two from Jordan talked about what was needed next. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: It’s been almost two months since the earthquake. What do you want people to know about the rebuilding effort and why will support be needed long into the future?

A: We helped Minnesotans do the first response, which was amazing. I think going forward, we have to start thinking about what we need to provide for these families so that they can settle into their homes or rebuild their homes. I don’t think these shelters can last long and they can’t live the rest of their lives in these shelters.

Q: How will donations help recovery efforts and the Syrian families you work with?

A: They did not choose the situation they are in. These young children have experienced trauma, and one of the most important things for their recovery is a sense of security. And in shelters, they don’t feel safe. We have to work together to help them.

Q: Syria has received very little international humanitarian aid. Why is that, and did the Civil War affect Questscope’s aid business?

A: Yes, this is the difference between Türkiye and Syria. Responding to a disaster without policy is different from responding to a disaster with politics. We face many obstacles. But we are trying our best to handle the situation.

Q: What gives you hope for the families you served in Aleppo who face a long road to recovery?

A: If we don’t give up, I think we are the hope. How easy it is for their lives to be destroyed in one minute, and think of how many years it takes to rebuild. I think right now, hope is the one thing we don’t want to lose. We have to look for a better future.

