The Dutch seismologist who “predicted” the earthquake in Türkiye expects more





Dutch seismologist Frank Hogerbets, who works for the Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGS) in the Netherlands and “predicted” the February 3 earthquake in Turkey, has continued to make predictions about Earth’s seismic activity using planetary alignments.

In a tweet on Monday, he predicted “stronger seismic activity in the coming days,” along with a link to a YouTube video. He also attached a picture of the solar system, indicating that the alignment of the different planets would affect the seismic activity of the Earth.

Planetary engineering today and tomorrow. Watch out for stronger seismic activity in the coming days. More details in the predictions video: https://t.co/MFerQf3JRw pic.twitter.com/HXOvu9XlPt

— Frank Hogrbetz (@hogrbe) March 27, 2023

Twitter added a fact-checking box below the tweet stating that “earthquake prediction from planetary geometry has been disproved.” There have also been many links from various government and private institutions with information disproving the Hoogerbeets theory.

Regardless, netizens wanted to know exactly where the Dutch seismologist thought the quake would hit. Unfortunately, Hoogerbeets didn’t provide a clear answer.

A woman walks past street art in the rubble of destroyed buildings in the rebel-held town of Jandris, following a deadly earthquake in Syria on February 22, 2023 (Photo credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI)

Many don’t believe in the Hoogerbeets’ claims, echoing fact-checkers on Twitter who say the motions of planets and plate tectonics are unrelated.

However, his warnings caused great concern because he had so accurately predicted the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria in early February.

Hoogerbeets forecast for the Türkiye earthquake

“Sooner or later a 7.5-magnitude earthquake will occur in this region (south-central Turkey, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon),” the Dutch researcher wrote on February 3 on Twitter.

Sooner or later, a magnitude 7.5 earthquake will occur in this region (south-central Turkey, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon). #Deprime pic.twitter.com/6CcSnjJmCV

— Frank Hogrbetz (@hogrbe) February 3, 2023

After Hoogerbeets’ prediction went viral, he reacted to the earthquake and said, “As I mentioned earlier, this will happen sooner or later in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, like we had on February 4-5.” .

After multiple aftershocks in the days after the earthquake was felt throughout the larger region, Hoogerbeets offered his explanation for the aftershocks: “The large earthquakes in central Turkey caused a significant change in the stress distribution throughout the region, with seismic activity all the way to Palestine as a result.” It is clear that the region is stabilizing again.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/omg/article-735674 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related