Al-Wafa OPLOG Provides Hope to Earthquake Victims





On February 6, Turkey and Syria were rocked by a series of devastating earthquakes that claimed about 50,000 lives, and tens of thousands were seriously injured.

In Turkey, an estimated 3,000 buildings collapsed in seven different provinces, including public hospitals. It is estimated that the disaster caused US$34.2 billion in damages – nearly 4% of the country’s 2021 GDP.

The earthquakes destroyed major highways, airports, and seaports, affecting land, air, and sea freight transportation in the region. This had a significant impact on production and on the trade of commodities including steel, chemicals and plastics.

Iskenderun, Turkey’s largest seaport, was badly damaged and operations there remain suspended, with officials hoping to reopen the port within three months.

This means that global shipping companies, including Maersk, have rerouted cargo bookings destined for the port of Iskenderun to alternative ports, both in Turkey (Mersin) and abroad, such as Port Said in Egypt.

OPLOG is the front line of earthquake support services

Here, Supply Chain Digital speaks to Istanbul-based Halit Develioglu, founder and CEO of OPLOG, a Turkey-based company that provides bot-powered fulfillment services to e-commerce businesses. OPLOG has been at the forefront of providing logistical and supply support to the many communities affected by the disaster.

“It was a very difficult period for our country,” says Develioglu.

“Natural disasters like this are not only unpredictable but have a devastating impact on families and communities.

“Everyone knows someone who has been affected by tragedy, and that makes it very difficult. It is also why we want and continue to do everything we can to contribute to the relief effort.”

Due to OPLOG’s expertise in fulfillment and warehouse management, it was one of several organizations selected to manage the fulfillment and distribution of humanitarian aid.

Last month, its team of volunteers was responsible for managing 10 warehouses in the country’s Kahramanmaras region including Pazardzhik and Elbistan – both of which were destroyed by the earthquake.

“In such a scenario, determining what aid goes where is necessary,” says Develioglu. “So when our team arrived at the warehouse units, they immediately started organizing aid supplies.

“The packages can be a real mix of medicine, food and clothing, so they must all be kept separate to ensure proportions are evenly distributed among those affected.

“It can be frustrating, because all you want to do is start loading supplies onto the trucks. But when practically everything is on deck, it’s amazing how quickly things start to fall into place. Then it becomes an issue of maintaining momentum.”

OPLOG works to help provide earthquake relief centers

Beyond warehouse operations, Develioglu says OPLOG has also been working closely with government organizations, running and constructing relief centers near the city center.

“Not everyone has access to the warehouses,” he says, “so these centers allow us to transport and restock aid more quickly and efficiently. We communicate with the volunteers who run the centers and pull supplies to ensure there is a steady flow of relief.”

He adds that establishing communication channels was another major priority.

“Thousands of people were cut off from the disaster, so being able to communicate directly with them was vital,” says Develioglu. To achieve this, we have been able to create hotlines for tens of thousands of earthquake victims, through which they receive all the information they need.

“Building up an emergency call center network means we can know exactly what help people need, where they need it, and direct them directly to centers where that help is readily available.”

Develioglu says that “more remains to be done” but is confident that “with continued support and contribution from all concerned, we can help the 16 million affected citizens rebuild their lives.”

He adds, “It is our responsibility to intensify relief and recovery efforts and contribute to them in any way possible.

“Whether it is through donations or volunteer work, we can all play a role in helping those affected rebuild and recover from this disaster.”

OPLOG Fulfillment Services provides logistics and order fulfillment services, including warehousing, inventory management, order processing, shipping, and returns management.

An advanced warehouse management system allows companies to manage their inventory in real time and track orders, and their shipping solutions are designed to be cost effective and efficient, with options for domestic and international shipping, as well as express and standard delivery.

OPLOG also provides value-added services, including processing, assembling, customization and product labeling.

