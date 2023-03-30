No serious seismic damage to the dams





Ankara

A total of 140 dams in the quake zone were inspected and no case requiring urgent intervention was found as there was no serious damage, the Directorate General of State Hydraulic Works (DSI) said.

DSI has responded to claims that some dams have been cracked and badly damaged in earthquakes, explaining that only partial and insignificant damage has been detected in some dams.

Murat Alp, Deputy Director General of DSI, briefly reported to the Parliament’s Earthquake Investigation Committee on the condition of the dams in the earthquake zones and the works that have been carried out.

Alp states that DSI’s 5026 construction machine has removed 3 million tons of debris to date. Field arrangements for tent cities and container areas were also made while digging the drinking water and sewage lines.

He pointed out that the flooding of Hatay Airport and the passenger terminal due to the high water level in the Orontes River was prevented by discharging the water with six pumps sent by the company to the area.

He claimed that “while 140 dams in the earthquake zone were examined, no case was found that required urgent intervention.”

Cracks have been detected in the upper points of the Kartalkaya Dam body and the damaged part will be removed.

Twelve dams in the southern province of Hatay have been examined by DSI technical teams. Alp said that the Reyhanli, Yarsili and Buyuk Karachay dams were partially damaged.

According to Alp, only 2 percent of the 190 facilities irrigating 907,876 hectares of land in the 11 quake-hit provinces were damaged.

He added that the Ataturk Dam was examined four times in detail and “no problems were noticed”.

