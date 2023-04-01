WHO and the Inter-Parliamentary Union issue a new handbook on universal health coverage





The World Health Organization (WHO) recently participated in a number of joint activities at the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held from 11 to 15 March 2023 in Manama, Bahrain. This collaboration included the launch of the IPU-WHO Handbook on Universal Health Coverage (UHC), a follow-up to the 2019 IPU resolution on UHC. The handbook aims to familiarize parliamentarians with the concept and importance of UHC and describe the key roles that MPs can play in achieving progress by offering practical and actionable recommendations. At the handbook’s launch, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros said: “It is therefore with great pleasure that I launch the new UHC handbook, a joint project between WHO and IPU, which can help guide you on the path towards universal health coverage, in line with the 2019 IPU key resolution. Gaudenz Silberschmidt, head of the WHO delegation, also addressed the plenary session during the general discussion on “Promoting peaceful coexistence and inclusive societies: fighting intolerance”where he pointed out that the long-term cooperation between WHO and IPU to improve parliamentary engagement on health has never been more critical. A side event on ‘UHC and Health Taxes’ was also held during the Assembly to raise awareness of the need to further increase the role of parliamentarians in advancing UHC and how they can strengthen their roles at country level. WHO also presented a plan to work with the IPU during a meeting of the IPU’s Health Advisory Group. The new work plan confirms three priority areas of cooperation: UHC, global health security and health promotion, especially of vulnerable groups, including the health of women, children and adolescents. It also includes two new areas: the role of parliamentarians in supporting sustainable funding for WHO and the Pandemic Agreement. Furthermore, WHO and IPU jointly organized a workshop on sexual and reproductive health, with a focus on comprehensive sexuality education (CSE). This workshop brought together parliamentarians to share perspectives on CSE from their national contexts. More information on WHO’s participation at the 146thth The IPU assembly can be found here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/31-03-2023-who-and-the-inter-parliamentary-union-launch-a-new-handbook-on-universal-health-coverage The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related