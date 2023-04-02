Earthquake strike in the East Bay – NBC Bay Area





The US Geological Survey reported that multiple earthquakes on the Richter scale jolted the East Bay area on Saturday morning.

The USGS said the first quake, with a magnitude of 3.0, occurred at 9:24 a.m. with the epicenter in San Leandro. Two more quakes hit the same area at 9:43 a.m., according to the USGS. A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was reported, while a magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported.

The USGS also reported a 2.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the San Leandro area at around 10 a.m.

“I just felt a jolt like a tremor was very short and I definitely felt a shock when I saw my cousins ​​plants shaking in the house, we definitely knew it was an earthquake right away,” said Lena Powell, an Auckland resident.

“We’re seeing a total of four earthquakes in that area near San Leandro in a short period,” said John Bellini, a geophysicist with the USGS National Earthquake Information Center. “California is a pretty active country with regards to earthquakes. So, when we see something like this happen more commonly than you think, it’s often not big enough to feel it. So seeing a small swarm like this is a short period of time It doesn’t really cause any significant cause for concern.”

People across the Gulf region felt the shock. But there were no immediate reports of damage.

We have received over 250 reports to date. Bellini said the reports actually cover the area to the east as well as the west of the epicenter, so it’s a fairly circular distribution of where the epicenter is.

The earthquakes were centered near the Auckland Zoo.

The zoo tweeted the following Saturday “All of our animals and facilities are safe and sound. Our staff say the earthquake was like a gust of wind. Thank you all for your concern.”

The earthquakes may not have been strong, but they certainly shook people.

“The whole house kind of shook, I just freaked out that my brother was downstairs. I called him and we all went under the doorway,” said San Leandro resident Jazlyn Tandel.

Central Bay Area Earthquake You can take steps to plan and prepare for the next big event. Access our Bay Area Quake Tracker, the latest earthquake stories, comprehensive earthquake preparation checklists, videos and many other disaster preparedness resources in one place: NBCBAYAREA.COM/QUAKES

Are you ready for the next big event?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/earthquake-san-leandro/3195787/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related