How to set up a family plan and make your home safer – San Bernardino Sun





These checklists are a good place to start preparing your family and home for emergencies including earthquakes, wildfires, and floods.

Assemble your emergency kit. It is crucial to have a small bag and other earthquake essentials at the ready. Below are the details on what you’ll need.

Have a family plan. Make sure everyone in your family knows your strategy.

Choose a meeting place if you are in different places when a disaster strikes. Decide who will pick up the kids from school, who will check on the pets and, if necessary, set them up for the drop off. Find out about the school’s emergency plan, and keep your children’s emergency cards up to date. Designate someone outside your area (at least 100 miles away) as your messaging contact. Make sure that this number is in everyone’s mobile phone, including children. If the local lines go down, it’s often easier to reach someone farther away.

Learn these things about your home:

How to open the garage door and/or security gate in the event of a power outage. where the utility connections are and how to cut off gas, electricity and water if needed; Same with propane tanks. Pacific Gas & Electric advises that you do not turn off these appliances unless you suspect a leak or damaged wiring. With gas, it can take a long time for the utility crew to get it back on.

Make your home safer inside.

Keep beds away from windows and skylights. Remove heavy pictures and shelves from above the beds. Secure tall furniture — bookcases and dressers — to studs in the walls. Make sure that heavy hanging items, such as lights, are attached to ceiling screws. Put latches on the cabinet doors. Install emergency lights, especially in halls and stairwells. Attach the water heater to the wall. Most hardware stores sell kits for this purpose for about $30. This is especially important to prevent gas leaks. Install security film on large windows or glass doors.

Ensure that your home is structurally secure.

Consult with a structural engineer about foundation anchor bolts, crawl space bracing, chimney bracing, and flexible gas connections. The California Earthquake Brace + Bolt Program offers $3,000 in seismic retrofit grants to homeowners in select areas. Enrollment is open for 30 days each year; Check the program’s website to see if you qualify.

Make sure you have adequate insurance coverage.

Standard homeowners and renters insurance does not cover most earthquake damage. If you have homeowners insurance, the provider must offer you an earthquake insurance policy, which is usually from the California Earthquake Authority. If you rent, you can purchase additional earthquake coverage for your property and expenses associated with living elsewhere while your unit is repaired.

Compile and update a home inventory document each year.

