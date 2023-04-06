The Religious Center at the University of Southern California holds a vigil for Turkey and Syria earthquake victims – Annenberg Media





Editor’s note: This is an archival work. The event occurred on February 16th.

On Thursday evening, the University Religious Center held a vigil in honor of the lost lives and students affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Faculty, staff, students, and community members stood in solidarity as many shared their pain, loss, and messages of love.

Varun Soni, the dean of Religious and Spiritual Life, kicked off the vigil by recognizing student organizations such as the Middle East and North Africa Student Assembly and the Turkish Students Association and their initiatives to support humanitarian efforts in Turkey and Syria.

“Please know that you are seen, that you are heard, that you are loved, and that you belong here,” Sonny said. He acknowledged the difficulties international students face after being away from their families and homes, especially in times of tragedies. Sony called on several religious leaders from the community to share resources, offer support, and lead prayers for the Trojans to mourn.

“We are brothers and sisters, no matter what your walk in life or your faith traditions,” said Father Richard Sunwu of the Caruso Catholic Center. He shared how the tragedy left himself and many others with a new understanding of the “value of life”.

“We are grateful to be given the gift that many do not have, which is today’s gift and also tomorrow’s gift,” said Sunwoo.

A USC Orthodox student led a prayer and Dave Cohn, executive director of the USC Hillel Foundation, spoke to the pickers. Cohen came “on behalf of the Jewish community at USC” to share the comforts he found in the daily prayers of his religion.

Many students and faculty shared emotional statements, stories, and gratitude to those who attended and organized the vigil.

“Your presence really matters,” said Anthony Khoury, co-executive director of the Middle East and North Africa Student Association on campus.

Rasan Akbulut, a Marshall College of Business professor, spoke openly and honestly to the crowd about her struggles since the earthquakes.

“I have moments where I feel anger, constant intense pain, and also guilt for trying to live my life normally,” Akbulut said. She said she was driven to share these feelings because she knew so many others were experiencing the same feelings. Although it is a time of great grief, Akbulut was amazed at the outpouring of support and love from USC and the international community.

“To see all borders disappear so suddenly, religious differences disappear, differences in language and culture, everything disappears, what is left are just people,” Akbulut said.

Those who wished to speak were offered a microphone. The gathering ended with many loving hugs, quiet words of support and prayers. Several clubs collected money for the victims by selling Turkish coffee and sweets.

Sony ended the vigil with strong words about teamwork. “Please remember that in love we meet, in love we go, and in love we will stay with each other,” said Sonny.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uscannenbergmedia.com/2023/04/05/usc-religious-center-holds-a-vigil-for-turkey-syria-earthquake-victims/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related