Hill to participate in the statewide earthquake exercise > Hill Air Force Base > View article









Hill Air Force Base, Utah – “Drop, Cover and Hold” is the theme of the Great Utah ShakeOut training scheduled for April 20 here.

Although earthquake preparedness drills can take place any day of the year, Hill AFB will be joining the statewide exercise starting at 10:15 a.m.

In doing so, units and organizations must activate their unit control centers, and personnel must demonstrate drop, cover, and hold actions upon notification of the commencement of the exercise.





Exercise members of the ward inspection team observe and evaluate these procedures as well as question staff about the risks they should be aware of after an earthquake. All units are encouraged to participate.

There are unique hazards associated with Utah’s geography, particularly with the Wasatch Rift that runs approximately 240 miles from southern Idaho, through northern Utah, before ending in central Utah.





“According to the geological record, the Wasatch fault is about 100 years late for a magnitude 7.0 or larger earthquake,” said Carl Wiggins, Director of Contingency Stabilization at Hill. “Hill AFB is located only a few miles from the fault line and could experience significant disturbances and infrastructure damage if an earthquake of this magnitude or larger were to occur near the facility.”





Such drills are important, Wiggins said, because you can’t see an upcoming earthquake like it’s a hurricane and there’s no earthquake season.





“It can happen at any time of the year, day or night,” he said. “In order to be prepared, it is important for people to know, and to practice the procedures of dropping, covering and holding so that they become automatic. Muscle memory is key.





For more earthquake preparedness resources, visit www.bereadyutah.gov.







