WHO announces the shortlist and jury of the Health for All film festival





Almost 800 filmmakers from 106 countries submitted short films for the 4thth edition WHO Film Festival Health for All, on topics ranging from war trauma to life with COVID-19. Some 90 films have been shortlisted, which will be reviewed by a panel of international artists and development managers, before the winners are announced in June 2023. “The Health for All Film Festival brings together powerful stories about many health issues from around the world, bringing emotion and a human face to WHO’s scientific work,” says WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The film has great potential to raise awareness of lesser-known health issues and improve understanding of people’s experiences of health – these are important ways to progress towards Health for All.” The following prominent professionals, artists and activists, joined by senior WHO experts, make up this year’s festival jury: Sharon Stone (actor from USA); Alfonso Herrera (actor from Mexico); Ricky Kay (musician from India); Melissa Fleming (United Nations Under-Secretary for Global Communications); Dr. Tlalen Mofokeng (United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to health from South Africa); Sherrie Silver (dance choreographer from Rwanda), Sofia Kianni (Iranian-American climate activist); and Adele Onyango (media personality and podcaster from Kenya). The 90 shortlisted films are available at WHO’s YouTube channel in six playlists, one for each of the competition categories: Universal Health Coverage, Health Emergencies, Better Health and Wellbeing, Climate Change and Health, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and Very Short Films. A wide range of topics is included in this year’s selection: the trauma of war; diseases, including COVID-19, HIV/AIDS, mental health problems; disability; as well as environmental and social determinants of health, including gender-based violence. The public is encouraged to view and comment on their favorite shortlisted films and to promote them on social media using the hashtag #Film4Health. In the coming weeks, the jury will review the shortlisted films and recommend the winners to the Director-General of the World Health Organization, who will make the final decision. Three “GREAT PRICE” and four special awards will be announced in June at an online awards ceremony followed by a series of discussions with the winners and jury members. Since the festival was launched in 2020, almost 4,300 films by patients, healthcare workers, activists, students and professional filmmakers have been submitted. For more details on the official selection, jury composition and further information, visit https://www.who.int/film-festival

