Local teachers and students in defiance of the Lent earthquake call





Teachers from All Saints and Trinity College Belfast are taking part in an ongoing challenge to raise money to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The idea began after hearing the news of the devastating earthquake that claimed nearly 58,000 lives and displaced 1.5 million people. All Saints and Blessed Trinity have Syrian students whose extended families have been affected by the disaster.

Nine runners in total from both schools running 50 miles each over four weeks, some of whom have already exceeded their 50-mile goal and have now logged close to 150 miles. So far everyone has achieved their goal of running 50 miles, totaling 774 miles with the challenge ending at the end of Lent.

All money raised will be combined with Trocaire’s Lent appeals.

Our team traveled 500 km in just 2 weeks to support Trocaire & IEA_Appeal for the survivors of the Turkish and Syrian earthquakes, providing blankets, drinking water, milk powder, hygiene items, food and medicine. Please support us – donate at https://t.co/bbxzmmjOP2. pic.twitter.com/UnzRO6eqHX

— Connor Kennedy (@consokenso) March 1, 2023

So far the contestants have raised £1,500 – breaking the £1,000 target – and are now aiming for the £2,000 target. Students from both schools joined teachers at Falls Park to run a few extra miles to help with the appeal.

Conor Kennedy, teacher at All Saints College, said: “Both schools have students from Syria who were personally affected by the earthquake and we wanted to help those affected. We decided to do a running challenge and combine it with Trócaire Lenten lunges. Nine of us decided to run 50 miles each, but we all completed 50 miles.” We have now, but some of us continued to do more than 150 miles.

Donations can be made to the appeal by visiting the JustGiving page.

