WHO celebrates 75th anniversary and calls for health equity in the face of unprecedented threats





On April 7, 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) will mark its 75th anniversaryth anniversary, together with its 194 member states and other partners, calling for a renewed movement for health equity. Seventy-five years ago, after the deadliest and most destructive war in human history, Constitution of the World Health Organization entered into force: an agreement between the nations of the world, which recognized that health is not only a fundamental human right, but also fundamental to peace and security. Over the past seven and a half decades, there have been incredible advances in protecting people from disease and destruction, including eradicating smallpox, reducing the incidence of polio by 99%, saving millions of lives through childhood vaccinations, reducing maternal mortality, and improving the health and well-being of millions others. “WHO’s history shows what is possible when nations come together for a common goal,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “We have a lot to be proud of, but we also have a lot of work to do to achieve our fundamental vision of the highest possible standard of health for all people. We continue to face major inequities in access to health services, major gaps in the world’s defenses against health emergencies, and threats from harmful products and the climate crisis. We can only face these global challenges through global cooperation.” To meet these challenges, WHO calls on countries to take urgent measures to protect, support and expand the health workforce as a strategic priority. Investments in education, skills and decent health jobs should be prioritized to meet the rapidly growing demand for health and prevent a projected shortage of 10 million health workers by 2030; primarily in low- and middle-income countries. The World Health Organization recently announced a global education program on basic emergency care that will cover 25% of nurses and midwives from 25 low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2025. This 25x25x25 emergency care program will provide nurses and midwives with skills and competencies that will significantly help save lives and reduce disability. Looking ahead to the next 75 years and nearing the turn of the next century, a renewed commitment to health equity will be key to addressing future health challenges. In the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO’s Roadmap to Recovery includes an urgent paradigm shift towards promoting health and well-being and preventing disease by addressing its root causes and creating the conditions for health to thrive. WHO urges countries to ensure health by prioritizing primary health care as the basis for universal health coverage. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that health protection is essential for our economies, societies, security and stability. Learning from the worst pandemic in recent history, WHO stands ready to support countries around the world as they negotiate a pandemic agreement, a revision of the International Health Regulations and other financial, management and operational initiatives to prepare the world for future pandemics. Over the past five years, WHO has invested in science and digital health, creating a Department of Science led by the Organization’s first Chief Scientist. This happened at a time when science is under continuous attack every day. States must protect the public from misinformation and disinformation. The future of health depends on how well we empower health through science, research, innovation, data, digital technologies and partnerships.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/03-04-2023-who-celebrates-75th-anniversary-and-calls-for-health-equity-in-face-of-unprecedented-threats The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related