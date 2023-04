EUROhope | Türkiye’s assistance: a total of 13,093 euros for earthquake victims

By Eurohoops Team / info@eurohoops.net

EUROhope | Assist for Turkey has evolved into the largest basketball auction in Europe, with the aim of raising money for earthquake victims in Turkey. The response from athletes and sports organizations has been really great, joining the Eurohoops initiative.

Theo Papaloukas, Dimitris Diamantidis, Giorgos Printezis, Dimitris Papanicolaou, David Jelinek, Lorenzo Brown, Devin Booker, Kostas Papanicolaou, Berk Augerlo, Jerry Grant, Alex Perez, Mehmet Yagmur, Sergio Lull, Gabriel Deck, Wade Baldwin Kalatis, Will Clyburn, Axel Botil, Semih Erden, Kostas Sloukas, Vladimir Mikov, Erdem Can, Walter Tavares, Mario Hizonga, Luke Sikma, Kyle Haynes, Mike James, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Paco Cruz, Tyler Ennis, Berké Buyuktonoz, John Holland, Eric McCollum, Metekan Bersen, Erkan Osmani, Arturas Milachnis, Ender Arslan, Cecilia Zandalacini, Luigi Datomi, Marco Bellinelli, Milos Teodosic, Gabriel Eve Lundberg, Ilie Okubo, Vasilij Mikić, Martin Larkin, Hasan Datomi introduced Enes, along with Anadolu Efes, Fenerbahce Beko, Panathinaikos and Galatasaray Neve , Darusavaka Lhasa, and Bahcesehir College signed items in the hope that the money raised from the winning bids will ease the pain of the wounded, the homeless, and the orphans.

The auction series is inspired by the Turkish version of Eurohoops.net, set a few days after the devastating earthquake. Eurohoops journalists spread the word and united the best players and teams from around the world to present autographed jerseys, balls and trophies. EUROhope, Eurohoops’ CSR programme, held five auctions throughout the week through its Charity Idols platform. In the message of solidarity across European basketball and beyond, I was able to raise a total of €13,093 for the relief of those affected by the earthquake disaster through the NGO Ahbap and the social enterprise Darüşşafaka Cemiyeti.

Eurohoops.net thanks all the players, teams and sports organizations that have taken the initiative and are quick to contribute and help support the earthquake victims with the most important assistance of the season. Here at Eurohoops Organization, basketball will always be the way to bring people together through the good times but also the tough ones.

