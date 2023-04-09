FEMA’s Response to the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Compared to Previous Natural Disasters – Annenberg Media





The horrific earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023 called on the world to help in its efforts to recover from this disaster. President Joe Biden issued a statement via the White House later that day expressing the United States’ condolences, and how the country was willing to help a NATO ally like Turkey.

In the White House statement, Biden emphasized that “Senior U.S. officials immediately reached out to their Turkish counterparts to coordinate any and all assistance needed. Our teams are rapidly deploying to begin supporting Turkish search and rescue efforts and addressing the needs of those injured and displaced by the earthquake.”

The climate for recovery in both Türkiye and Syria remains uncertain. However, the cost effects on Türkiye and Syria are similar to past natural disasters within the United States

Hurricane Katrina led to the most expensive recovery aid ever, with about $190 billion in relief. Hurricane Harvey came in second with $151.3 billion, while Hurricane Ian came in third with $112.9 billion in aid, according to a report from the National Centers for Environmental Information.

However, the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, launched a plan for a humanitarian appeal that would give Syria $397 million over three months. An article in the New York Times said the Syrian government still needed more relief efforts and blamed US sanctions for not targeting humanitarian aid and refusing their demands to change it.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is a government agency dedicated to responding to natural disasters in the United States. In order to get FEMA assistance, you need approval from the agency.

FEMA determines this approval with a scheduled inspection, and then an additional 10 days of analysis to determine if assistance is needed. FEMA can provide rental assistance for up to 18 months.

In view of Hurricane Ian hitting Florida in September 2022, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) worked with residents in Florida to find temporary shelter.

As reported by FEMA’s official website, FEMA has provided assistance to 26 counties and provided housing to 1,323 families with 3,225 members.

While FEMA is making enough development efforts to help those affected by recent natural disasters in the United States, they have learned from their mistakes of low supplies, poor communication, and lack of warnings.

In 2005, when Hurricane Katrina hit, there was a lack of direction in recovery efforts by FEMA’s political appointees.

According to warsrus.org, “FEMA lacked the tools to track the status of shipments, and to intervene in managing the provision of food, water, ice, and other vital goods to those in need across the Gulf Coast.”

After the disastrous Hurricane Katrina became entangled with FEMA’s lack of direction, there were major changes made in the FEMA program.

Former President George W. Bush signed and passed the Post-Katrina Emergency Repair Act on October 4, 2006. This law was a step in the right direction by acknowledging the mistakes made by FEMA when handling Hurricane Katrina’s recovery. This law reorganized FEMA and gave the program more authority in response efforts.

According to FEMA’s disaster authority, as of late February, the United States has provided a total of $185 million in humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria.

It has been 17 years since the disaster of Hurricane Katrina. While America’s relief efforts and programs are constantly changing for the better, there is still a great deal of work unfinished.

