4.3 Recording of an earthquake off the coast of Puerto Vallarta





Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – An earthquake was recorded in Puerto Vallarta just after midnight at 12:55 this morning, with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale and a depth of 10 kilometers.

According to preliminary information from the National Seismological Service (SSN), the epicenter of the Telluric motion was located 295 km southwest of the city, and it was not felt in Puerto Vallarta.

Puerto Vallarta has experienced several major earthquakes. One of the most notable occurred on September 19, 1985, when a magnitude 8.0 earthquake struck the region. The earthquake caused great damage in Mexico City, which is located more than 500 kilometers from Puerto Vallarta. However, the earthquake was felt by residents in Puerto Vallarta, and many buildings in the area were damaged.

Another notable earthquake occurred on October 9, 1995, when a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck the area. The epicenter was near the town of Manzanillo, which is 200 kilometers south of Puerto Vallarta. The earthquake caused significant damage in Manzanillo and other nearby cities, but there were no reports of major damage or injuries in Puerto Vallarta.

In recent years, there have been many small earthquakes in the area. For example, on May 8, 2014, a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Puerto Vallarta. The earthquake was felt by the city’s residents, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

Recently, on September 19, 2022, Puerto Vallarta was hit by a 6.9 earthquake centered in Colcomán, Michoacán, at 1:05 PM causing minor damage throughout the city.

