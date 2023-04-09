Students talk about earthquake refugees in Türkiye





London, United Kingdom – On February 6, 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. It has displaced millions, causing ever-growing numbers of earthquake refugees in Turkey. Aftershocks continued to be felt by the population and before two more earthquakes. An additional 6.3-magnitude earthquake occurred in Hatay, southern Turkey on February 20, 2023. The earthquakes caused suffering to countless people living in both countries, and donors around the world have allocated funds for recovery efforts, including $185 million from the United States

As the devastation caused by the earthquakes continues to affect the lives of those living in Turkey, Syria and other surrounding areas, refugees in these areas will have to seek shelter elsewhere. The government of Turkey expected that about 1.7 million Syrian refugees would live in the earthquake-affected areas.

refugees in Türkiye

Turkey is the world’s largest refugee-hosting country, taking in about 4 million refugees, who often come “from neighboring Syria and other war-torn countries, such as Afghanistan,” according to VOA News. But as many in Turkey struggle to obtain shelter, food and basic services in the aftermath of the earthquake’s devastation, sentiment towards the refugee community has become increasingly hostile.

The epicenter of the February 6 earthquake hit an area where a large number of refugees are concentrated. “The earthquake has killed more than 47,000 people in Turkey and Syria, including at least 1,500 Syrian refugees,” VOA News reports.

How to support earthquake refugees in Türkiye

Student Action for Refugees (STAR), a UK-based fundraising and campaigning organisation, is raising awareness of the effects of earthquakes on refugee communities. STAR has been active in supporting refugees and raising awareness of anti-refugee policy since its founding in 1992.

The Borgen Project spoke to Gabriela Jones who organized the event along with other STAR members at the University of Stirling in Scotland. As an organization seeking to educate others about the hardships facing refugee communities, STAR decided to host a vigil in Stirling for refugees and those lost in the earthquakes. She told The Borgen Project: “We wanted to give those living in Stirling the opportunity to acknowledge and reflect on what happened. We also wanted to show our support and provide hope for the Turkish/Syrian community living in our area. It allowed people to share progress in providing support and what people can do for help “.

Gabriela highlighted how these earthquakes have made the plight of refugees in Syria even more difficult as an already disadvantaged group.

Natural events and global poverty

According to Gabriella, “Extreme weather and natural events like this highlight the fragility of safety and home.” She continued, “In countries where there is no stable economy and government corruption is frequent, such events have been more serious. Funding for rescue and support efforts takes longer to reach those in need, and often depends on funding from other governments.”

This month’s earthquakes, along with other extreme weather events, highlight the link between extreme weather and extreme poverty. The World Bank has noted that extreme weather is responsible for $520 billion in annual consumption losses, and pushes 26 million people into poverty each year.

“Storms, floods and droughts have dire humanitarian and economic consequences, with the poor often paying the highest price,” said World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim.

Responses to the February earthquakes

As Turkey and Syria rebuild their physical infrastructure and economies, they have been largely dependent on support from other countries. Immediate aid came from allies across the Middle East such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, including emergency housing, food and water, and search and rescue teams. The United Nations has called for an immediate humanitarian response totaling $1.4 billion, with the United States and the United Arab Emirates providing the largest financial donations, according to VOA News.

However, while there was support at the country level, the earthquake in Turkey was arguably overlooked by many refugees. “Western governments that live in stable and predictable societies have a duty to support individuals who live in areas that lack such security,” Gabriella says.

STAR strives to improve the lives of refugees

STAR’s current campaign to support those affected by the earthquake is among many campaigns and projects to improve the lives of refugees internationally. These include campaigns to improve access to university education for refugees and policy changes, volunteer work with refugee groups and fundraising.

According to Gabriella, part of STAR’s aim is to “educate about the mistreatment of refugees and asylum-seekers within the UK”. In STAR’s view, the UK government should do more to offer refugees a route to safety.

Gabriella told The Borgen Project that “Stirling STAR is focused on the ‘Lift the Ban’ campaign, which aims to remove regulations preventing asylum seekers from working while awaiting their asylum application, where they are currently being granted less than £6.50 ($8.31). Americans) a day to live off the government.”

The earthquakes in February may exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, which could lead to larger numbers of earthquake refugees in Turkey moving elsewhere. As large swathes of Turkey and Syria are forced to rebuild, STAR seeks to provide support to refugee communities in these regions who are now facing countless challenges.

– Florence Jones Photo: Courtesy of Gabriella Jones

