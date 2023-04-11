The EU’s contrasting response to the February earthquake and migration





Posted by Colombe Tricaud

On February 6, Turkey and Syria were hit by the most devastating earthquake this century has seen. Three days later, the European Council held a special meeting to strengthen the European Union to face the current crises. While the timing of the meeting was fortuitous, it is thought-provoking about the way European aid is allocated in the Levant and the long-running displacement crisis in the Middle East.

The report of the meeting is organized into three sections, beginning with “Ukraine” and ending with “Immigration” – and the gap between these sections is wide. The council pledged to stand by Ukraine “as long as it takes”, and boasted of the €67 million it had sent to support Ukraine. In the “Immigration” section, the council called for “increased procedures [and] More effective control of the EU’s external borders” just three days after the earthquake that killed more than 55,000 people and displaced nearly 1.5 million people in the two countries worst affected by forced displacement.

Although EU officials stated the importance of “compliance with international law, EU principles and values, and protection of fundamental rights,” this promise was undermined by mentions of increased support for the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, known as Frontex. Since 2005, Frontex has been accused of a large number of human rights violations that have been largely ignored by EU institutions.

Investigations by reputable human rights organizations have shown how Frontex conceals and supports pushbacks at European borders to places like Libya, where migrants are horribly detained. Even the most tangible accusations, such as a 2021 Office of Counter-Terrorism report concluding that Frontex has allowed violations of “fundamental rights as set out in the EU Chapter of Fundamental Rights,” have failed to spur reform.

The council’s report includes a subsection titled “Earthquake in Turkey and Syria,” which expresses “deepest condolences to” and “solidarity with” those affected. The report details the 1,600 rescuers deployed to Turkey, and praises a donor conference on March 16 organized by the European Commission. This only highlights the ambivalence of the European Union with regard to immigrants from the Middle East.

When the disaster struck, the European Union activated the Integrated Political Crisis Response (IPCR) to coordinate support for earthquake victims. Following requests on February 8 and 9 by the Syrian authorities and the World Food Program in Syria, the European Union also activated its civil protection mechanism and dispatched one of its largest rescue missions – with staff from 23 countries – to Turkey and Syria.

Typically, the EU relies on encouraging and praising humanitarian efforts that do little to alleviate distress or outpace the EU’s hostile measures. For example, the EU donor conference, held a month after this disaster, ignores the urgent nature of earthquake relief. At the same time, Frontex’s annual budget has been increased to 800 million euros to add 10,000 guard posts to European borders by 2027.

Despite the possibility of good intentions, the EU’s efforts to help after the February 6 earthquake and its policies to obstruct migration run counter to their objectives. While the consequences of the earthquake will be another obstacle to stability in the Middle East, the European Council’s Special Actions show the dichotomy between mentioning and respecting human rights principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://humanrightsfirst.org/library/the-eus-ambivalent-response-to-the-february-earthquake-and-migration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related