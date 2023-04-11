Türkiye and Syria earthquake causes $5.1 billion disruption to food supply chains





Preliminary estimates indicate that the damage to the livestock, fisheries and aquaculture sectors due to the recent earthquake between Turkey and Syria amounted to more than $5 billion.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) found that the February 6 earthquake caused $5.1 billion in losses for Turkey’s food sector – mostly due to reduced availability and higher prices due to lost crops.

It also resulted in $1.3 billion in damage to agricultural infrastructure and storage facilities, as well as causing animal deaths and injuries.

The earthquake struck 11 major agricultural provinces – known as the “fertile crescent” of Turkey – affecting more than 20% of the country’s food production.

The region accounts for approximately 15% of agricultural GDP and contributes about 20% of Turkey’s agro-food exports.

But it’s not just the already high costs already incurred, the UN warns that more action must be taken now, to ensure the current situation is not exacerbated by next year’s crop failures either.

“The deadline for the planting season is approaching. We urgently need to support our farmers by providing fertilizers and seeds. This is our only chance to maintain crop production levels this year. We also need to supply Feed animals to maintain their health and productivity.”

Echoing these concerns, Mesut Ozer, a farmer from Gaziantep, said that now is a critical moment.

Ozer said, “Planting before the rains end is our only chance to ensure a healthy harvest for next year. Given the current damage to irrigation canals and agricultural infrastructure, we need fertilizer now before it is too late.”

The United Nations has already warned that a scarcity of fodder and disruption to vaccine production increase the risk of foot-and-mouth disease among livestock.

Meanwhile, fish production was also endangered, with 34 fish farms and three fishing ports affected by the disaster. It has already caused the loss of key fish species.

More than a third of the population in the earthquake-affected areas depend on agriculture for their livelihood, and the subsequent labor shortage has brought agricultural activity to a halt across Turkey.

The United Nations said that “disrupted supply chains and financial challenges are exacerbating the struggle of rural families to access and afford productive inputs, leaving them unable to meet basic needs and provide for their families.”

☛ Want to stay updated with the news? Subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cips.org/supply-management/news/2023/april/turkey-syria-earthquake-sees-51bn-wiped-off-food-supply-chains/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related