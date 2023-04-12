Sources: Iran exploits earthquake relief mission to transport weapons to Syria





Nine Syrian, Iranian, Israeli and Western sources said that Iran used earthquake relief flights to bring weapons and military equipment to its strategic ally, Syria.

The sources told Reuters the aim was to shore up Iran’s defenses against Israel in Syria and to strengthen Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Reuters is the first to report this development.

The sources said that after the February 6 earthquake in northern Syria and Turkey, hundreds of flights from Iran began to land at the airports of Aleppo, Damascus and Latakia, bringing supplies, and this continued for seven weeks. The United Nations says more than 6,000 people have died across Syria.

Two regional sources and a Western intelligence source said the supplies included advanced communications equipment, radar batteries and spare parts needed for a planned upgrade of a Syrian air defense system provided by Iran in its civil war.

Reuters spoke to Western intelligence officials and sources close to the Iranian and Israeli leaderships, as well as a Syrian military defector and a serving Syrian officer, about the flights for this article.

When asked if Iran had used humanitarian relief planes after the earthquakes to transport military equipment to Syria to strengthen its network there and help Assad, Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York said: “This is not true.”

The Syrian government did not respond to a request for comment.

Regional sources told Reuters that Israel quickly learned of the flow of weapons into Syria and launched an aggressive campaign to stop it.

Brigadier General Yossi Kuperwasser, an insider and former head of research in the IDF and former director general of the Ministry of Strategic Affairs, said that Israeli air strikes against the shipments relied on intelligence so specific that the IDF had long known which truck. convoy on target.

An Israeli defense official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters: “Under the guise of earthquake aid shipments to Syria, Israel witnessed large movements of military equipment from Iran, mainly transferred in parts.”

He said the aid was mainly delivered to Aleppo airport in northern Syria. He said the shipments were organized by the Syrian Unit 18,000 of the Quds Force, the foreign spying service and paramilitary arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, commanded by Hassan Mahdavi.

He pointed out that the ground transportation was carried out by the 190th Transportation Unit of the Quds Force, led by Bahnem Shahiri. Reuters was not able to reach Mahdioui and Shahiri for comment. The Revolutionary Guard declined to comment.

“The Israeli strikes also targeted a meeting of Iranian militia leaders and shipments of electronic chips to upgrade weapons systems,” said Syrian military dissident Colonel Abdul-Jabbar al-Aqidi, who maintains ties with the army. Al-Aqidi did not say where the meeting took place.

A regional source said that Israel bombed the Aleppo runway just hours after two Iranian cargo planes landed with weapons shipments under the pretext of aid relief, information confirmed by two other Western intelligence sources.

Brigadier General Ismail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guards, was the first foreign official to set foot in the earthquake zone in Syria, a few days before the arrival of Assad himself. Reuters was unable to reach Ghaani for comment. The Revolutionary Guard declined to comment.

In the event of a humanitarian disaster, UN relief aircraft are allowed to seek landing rights from local authorities and humanitarian cargo is exempt from sanctions. In this case, the Syrian authorities granted landing rights to direct flights arriving from Russia and Iran.

“The earthquake was a sad disaster, but at the same time, with God’s help, we were able to help our brothers in Syria in their fight against their enemies. Quantities of weapons were sent to Syria immediately,” said a regional source close to the Iranian clerical leadership.

Israel has for years carried out attacks against what it described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began backing Assad in the civil war that began in 2011.

A Syrian army officer, who asked not to be named, said that the Israelis are intensifying their efforts to defeat Iran in Syria.

Why now? Simply because they have information that something is developing rapidly. They should stop it and beat it to slow it down. The earthquake created the right conditions. The chaos that followed allowed Iranian planes to land easily, he said.

In the aftermath of more earthquakes on April 3, Israeli targets included weapons depots in the Jabal Manea Kiswah mountain range south of Damascus where Iranian forces and Lebanese Hezbollah had built their most heavily fortified military outposts in Syria, a regional security source and two Western intelligence sources said.

The regional source added that a radar station used for drones was also bombed on April 3, confirming what two Western intelligence sources told Reuters.

“We believe Iranian militias have moved huge amounts of ammunition – they have restocked quantities lost in previous Israeli drone strikes,” said a Western intelligence source, referring to Iranian flights since the February 6 earthquake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/middle-east/2023/04/12/Iran-exploits-earthquake-relief-mission-to-fly-weapons-to-Syria-Sources

