Iran continues to use the Syrian earthquake to intensify its military capabilities





Iran continues to exploit the earthquake relief opportunity to smuggle weapons and military equipment into Syria.

As regional tensions escalate, including attacks on the United States and facilities in Syria and missiles fired at Israel by Iranian proxies from Lebanon and Syria, activities in Syria escalate.

The fact that humanitarian relief is not subject to sanctions makes it easier for Iran to profit from the disaster, in a region where Tehran’s influence has been growing since it began backing Assad in the civil war that began in 2011.

Syria has become a major battleground between Iran and its enemies, with Iran supporting the threat from Israel and strengthening the Assad regime. Strikes by Israel in recent weeks have seen the killing of senior Iranian military figures from the Revolutionary Guards and Quds Force, including targeting Iran’s weapons factories and infrastructure.

Israel, which has vowed to stop Iran’s entrenchment in Syria, has carried out hundreds of strikes in government-held parts of that country in recent years, though it rarely acknowledges it.

An Iranian shipment of humanitarian aid in earthquake-stricken Syria (February 2022)

Before the latest strikes in retaliation for rocket fire on the Golan Heights, Syrian officials have attributed 10 attacks to Israel this year, some of which put Damascus and Aleppo airports temporarily out of service and killed civilians along with Syrian and Iranian soldiers. Military advisors.

Israel said artillery and drone strikes last week hit missile launchers in Syria, followed by air strikes on a Syrian army compound, military radar systems and artillery positions.

Since the February 6 earthquake in northern Syria and Turkey, hundreds of flights from Iran have landed at Aleppo, Damascus and Latakia airports bringing supplies. It opened the door for Iran to rebuild after a series of Israeli strikes targeting factories such as the munitions factories.

The supplies being smuggled in addition to relief items, according to intelligence, included advanced communications equipment, radar batteries and spare parts needed for the planned upgrade of the Syrian air defense system that Iran provided in its civil war.

While Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York said the allegations were untrue, Israel stepped up efforts to counter the activity, with multiple attacks on airports in the past six months with most aid delivered to Aleppo airport, a major hub for strikes. .

Speaking to Reuters, Brigadier General Yossi Kuperwasser, former head of research in the IDF and former director general of the Ministry of Strategic Affairs, said that Israeli air strikes against the shipments relied on intelligence so specific that the IDF knew which truck was present. Long convoy on target.

Brigadier General Yossi Kuperwasser, Head of Research in the IDF

The Quds Force is leading the effort, with the Syrian Division’s 18000th unit organizing shipments along with foreign espionage and the paramilitary arm of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, led by Hassan Mahdavi (Mahdavi).

According to intelligence sources who spoke to Reuters, the 190th transportation unit of the Quds Force, led by Behnam Shahriari (Behnam Shahriari), was responsible for the ground transportation.

“The Israeli strikes also targeted a meeting of Iranian militia leaders and shipments of electronic chips to upgrade weapons systems,” said Syrian military defector Colonel Abdul-Jabbar al-Akidi, who maintains links to the Syrian army. Al-Aqidi did not say where the meeting took place.

Speaking to Reuters, a Syrian army officer, who asked not to be named, said that the Israelis “have information that something is being developed rapidly.” The earthquake created the right conditions, and the ensuing chaos allowed Iranian planes to land easily.

Recently, Israeli strikes have focused on what look like weapons depots in the Jabal Manya Kiswa mountain range south of Damascus, where Iranian forces and Lebanese Hezbollah have built their most fortified military outposts in Syria.

It is no coincidence that with Syria in Iran’s pocket, key regional players are trying to get Assad out of the cold. From the United Arab Emirates to Tunisia, diplomatic channels are opening up to the Syrian dictator, which may indicate the region’s growing fears that Syria is Iran’s dog.

This also works for Iran. As relations begin to improve with countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the region may be waking up to the fact that intervention is the only form of de-escalation that shows no signs of abating.

