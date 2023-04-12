Humboldt County Announces Additional Earthquake Help – Times-Standard





The following is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:

Additional assistance will be available soon for residents of Humboldt and Rio Del County affected by the December 2022 earthquake. Humboldt County facilitated an agreement between Arcata House Partnership (AHP), Changing Tides Family Services, and the Humboldt Eel River Valley Long-Term Recovery Group to provide disaster management services to affected residents of earthquake-related displacement.

Initial funding for disaster management services will be provided by the Humboldt Area Foundation and Wild Rivers Community Foundation (HAF + WRCF), who have committed $1.2 million from the Disaster Relief, Recovery, and Resilience Fund to nonprofits, tribes, and government agencies helping Rio residents of Dale and Humboldt counties. who have been displaced by earthquakes.

“Our shared priority is to end earthquake-related displacement of our population. Access to local disaster management services will not only advance recovery efforts, but also ensure that our community is better prepared to help those affected by disasters in the future, said Michelle Bushnell, Humboldt County 2nd District Supervisor. “I would like to express my gratitude to HAF + WRCF for their partnership to help create this vital resource, and I would also like to thank AHP and Changing Tides for providing this important service to our community.”

After the earthquake on December 20, 2022 and aftershocks on January 1, approximately 25 percent of housing in Rio del City was deemed unsafe due to earthquake damage, displacing more than 67 families. Humboldt County, the City of Rio Del, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and local nonprofit organizations, including Pay it Forward Humboldt, are coordinating efforts with the collective goal of ending earthquake-related displacement.

“Arcata House Partnership is committed to connecting Rio Dell and Humboldt County residents displaced by the earthquake with the resources they need to return to their homes or find safe, affordable new housing,” said Arcata House Partnership Executive Director Darlene Spoor. “We will work with affected community members every step of the way in their journeys out of displacement.”

AHP and Changing Tides Family Services staff are undergoing training in disaster management best practices and will begin reaching out to community members who need earthquake-related disaster management services next week.

A new Disaster Management (DCM) line has been constructed and will open to the public on Monday, April 17th. Community members with inquiries regarding earthquake-related disaster management services are encouraged to call 707-382-5890. The DCM line will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

“We are proud to serve Humboldt County families and families impacted by earthquakes during these trying times,” said Kerry Venegas, Executive Director of Changing Tides Family Services. “And I am so grateful for the continued partnership of the county, Pay it Forward Humboldt, and the Humboldt Eel River Valley Long-Term Recovery Group in providing continued assistance to those experiencing earthquake-related displacement. Their work has been invaluable in making sure our community has support along the way.” If you have been displaced due to an earthquake, please call the DCM line so we can begin to assess your unique needs and connect you with resources that may be available to assist you.”

The earthquake recovery line will be closed on Friday 14th April

Based on current need, the Humboldt County Earthquake Recovery Line will be closed on Friday, April 14. The line will remain open on Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Since the establishment of the Humboldt County earthquake recovery line in January, the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services has assisted more than 95 displaced families with temporary shelters as residents make necessary safety repairs to their homes or find acceptable alternative accommodations. Of the many households successfully served through the shelter voucher program, only two remain in the program. All other participants returned home when safety repairs were completed or new, safe housing was secured.

The earthquake recovery program is no longer accepting new requests for emergency temporary shelter. However, community members with red tick housing and eligible yellow tick housing currently using this program may be eligible for shelter voucher extensions on a case-by-case basis depending on the safety of their primary residence.

Starting Monday, April 17, residents currently participating in the shelter voucher program should contact the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services at 707-268-2500 for assistance, and community members with questions about disaster management services and resources should call the DCM line. at 707-382-5890.

For more information about the Arcata House Partnership, visit arcatahouse.org, and for more information about Changing Tides Family Services, visit changetidesfs.org.

To learn more about available resources regarding earthquake recovery, visit humboldtgov.org/earthquake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.times-standard.com/2023/04/12/humboldt-county-announces-additional-earthquake-assistance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related