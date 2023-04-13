Papua New Guinea: 7.0-magnitude earthquake – Lake Champery, Eastern Sepik Province Disaster Management Team Urgent Update No. 02, Apr 8, 2023 – Papua New Guinea





The number of reported deaths has risen to eight and the number of injuries to 11.

More than 800 homes have been damaged and destroyed across multiple regions, according to initial assessments by the Regional Disaster Center and partners.

The East Sepik Provincial Government has pledged PGK 500,000 to support relief efforts for those affected.

Immediate needs on the ground include temporary shelter materials (tarpaulins) and tools to help families rebuild their homes, water containers and disinfection tablets, personal hygiene items for women and girls, mosquito nets, fishing nets, cooking utensils and other livelihood items.

Status overview

One day after the magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck about 98 km (60.89 miles) southwest of Wewak, East Sepik Province, information began to emerge about its effects. The number of confirmed deaths is now eight – four reported in Anghoram District, two in Wosera-Gawi District, one in Wewak District and one in Yangoru-Saussia District, according to the provincial disaster center. So far, 11 people have been reported injured in Wasra Jawi district.

The evaluation teams were divided into three groups; The Provincial Disaster Coordinator, Provincial Police Chief, and Samaritan Aviation conducted an airborne assessment on Tuesday, April 4, encompassing Champery Lakes and landing at Karawari LLG in Angoram District. A second air control team consisting of Deputy District Administrator, Chief Wosera-Gawi LLG, PNGDF officer, IOM officer, NBC and Hevilift, covered Champery Lakes Center and landed in Kerembet village in Ambonti-Drekekere district on Tuesday 4 April. A ground assessment team consisting of officers from the Regional Disaster Centre, IOM and Save the Children followed the same day via overland route from Wewak to Bagoye Waterfront, then by boat to Ambunti where assessments were conducted in five communities (Yampun, Ambunti, Malu) . , Yawambak and Awatib) on Wednesday 5 April. As part of the assessment, the teams carried out earthquake and aftershock education, dispelling rumors of a volcanic eruption in the Chambery Lakes region.

Preliminary results from the evaluation teams indicate a moderate effect on the structures. The number of homes destroyed or damaged includes 542 homes in Anghoram, 232 homes in Wusera Jawi, 52 homes in Ambunte Drikiker and more than 50 homes in Wewak. The structures are mostly traditional houses made of light materials raised on poles. Initial assessment indicates a high recovery rate as all building materials are sourced locally in the surrounding environment.

The locals were able to return to their normal living activities, however, anxiety still exists in the communities as it was the first time they experienced an earthquake of this magnitude. Food security has not been significantly affected as people are able to obtain food locally and still have access to local markets. Sanitary facilities are still intact and accessible to the local population. Samaritan Aviation supports medical evacuations of Sepik River residents. Most of the water sources are open and at risk of contamination so water jerry cans and water treatment tablets are needed.

Although minor structural damage was reported in classrooms, most schools have withstood the impact of the earthquake and so classes will not be disrupted when the second term begins. The communications infrastructure was not damaged by the impact, and thus mobile coverage (Digicel) was not affected.

Minor structural damage was also reported in the nearby provinces of Enga and Western Highlands, with no injuries reported.

