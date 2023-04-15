



Adams Center – People felt a slight earthquake in Jefferson County early Friday morning.

With its epicenter less than a mile west of Adams’ epicenter, the 2.6-magnitude quake was reported by the USGS at 1:30 a.m.

Nordic residents provided more than 60 responses to USGS via online and telephone reporting methods at seismological information centers.

The responses cover 13 ZIP codes, with most coming from people at Adams Center, Adams, Henderson, and Watertown.

The responses and data are compiled by teams at the USGS National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado.

The northern country experiences occasional seismic activity – a 2.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Massena in February – but most of it causes little or no damage and goes unnoticed by the majority of the population in the earthquake radius.

On the Richter scale, earthquakes are observed on a scale of 1.0 to 9.0 or higher, with earthquakes below 2.0 considered minor, and those in the 2.0 to 3.9 range typically described as minor by the USGS – small internal bodies can be observed shaking .

The largest earthquake on record struck New York on September 5, 1944. It measured 5.8 on the Richter scale, causing power outages and destroying buildings in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.

The February earthquake that killed nearly 60,000 people and damaged 200,000 buildings in Turkey and Syria registered a magnitude of 7.8.

If you feel what you think is an earthquake, you can submit an online report to the USGS “Did you feel it?” The earthquake database is at .usgs.gov/data/dyfi.

