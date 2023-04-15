Türkiye Earthquake: Emergency Report (12.04.2023) – Türkiye





attachments

Status overview:

A devastating earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck southern Turkey in the early hours of February 6 with its epicenter in the Pazarcic district of Kahramanmaras province. The earthquake affected the neighboring provinces of Adiyaman, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Malatya, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakir, Elazig and Adana, home to nearly 16 million people, including about 1.8 million Syrian refugees. A second major earthquake struck the area 9 hours later, with a magnitude of 7.5, causing further damage to the damaged buildings. Aftershocks continue in the disaster area.

The Minister of Interior announced that the number of people who lost their lives in the earthquake reached 50,399, and 1,200 people have not yet been identified 60 days after the disaster. According to the latest official figures, the number of injured is 107,204.

Support Life (STL) published its previous report on the situation on 6 April. The following is a list of a number of regional developments for the period from 6-12 April:

 According to the Ministry of Interior, 2.6 million affected people live in 345 formal tent settlements and 79,000 people live in 305 formal container settlements. 1.6 million people live in informal temporary settlements. According to the statement of the Deputy Director General for Credit and Dormitories (KYK), 144,847 people affected by the disaster live in dormitories.

 Disaster and Emergency Management stated that people affected by the disaster who moved outside the earthquake area have started to return to their territories in the affected area.

 1,605 university students, 121 of whom were foreigners, were killed in the earthquake, and a total of 1,609 injured students are still receiving treatment in hospitals. The number of students who lost family members in the earthquake reached 21,341 and the number of students whose homes were damaged is 102,916. A total of 56,987 students fled to other provinces. .

According to the latest statement issued by the Ministry of Family and Social Services, 1,774 out of 1,915 unaccompanied minors have been reunited with their families. 79 children were taken under state protection. The process of identifying 33 children is ongoing.

The need for shelter, health and water, sanitation and hygiene services remains high. Limited disinfection of water sources and increased cases of scabies, lice, vomiting, diarrhea and pneumonia in some earthquake-affected areas is a concern.

 In the earthquake zone, 15 organizations are providing hot meals and first aid food through community kitchens, reaching approximately 2.3 million people daily.

 The Special Tribunal for Lebanon is focusing its emergency response in the most affected governorates of Hatay, Adiyaman and Kahramanmaraş. In addition, the STL is complementing its emergency response with activities in 8 provinces of Diyarbakir, Şanlıurfa, Batman, Mardin, Adana, Mersin, Izmir and Istanbul. The STL plans to conduct an assessment in Malatya next week.

 Support to Life implements and plans to continue its activities in the sectors of Shelter and Non-Food Items (NFI), Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL), Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Education and Temporary Settlement Support (TSS), Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) and emergency protection.

 The Special Tribunal for Lebanon has reached a total of 186,042 affected persons in 11 districts since 6 February

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/turkiye/turkey-earthquake-emergency-situation-report-12042023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related