The Perth Huron Multicultural Association provides earthquake relief and immigration support in Türkiye

Members of the Perth Huron Multicultural Association were on the ground in Turkey this week helping those displaced by the devastating earthquakes that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6 by distributing supplies and food donated by residents of the Stratford area, as well as providing assistance to those hoping to resettle. in Canada.

Posted April 15, 2023

With the Beacon Herald on the phone via video chat, Perth Huron Multicultural Association settlements coordinator Asil Hamid and Executive Director Geza Radova visit with a family of Syrian refugees who have been living outside a tent since devastating earthquakes displaced them from their homes in Turkey’s Hatay province on February 6. Photo essay content

Members of the Perth Huron Multicultural League joined an international aid organization on the ground in Turkey to provide relief and migration support this week to those most affected by the earthquakes that devastated parts of that country and Syria at the start of February.

Speaking with the Beacon Herald via video chat from Turkey’s Hatay province, one of the areas hardest hit by the February 6 earthquake, Multicultural Association Executive Director Geza Radova and Association Settlements Coordinator Asil Hamid said they had spent the week. Visiting displaced families living in tents, bringing food and supplies donated by residents of the Stratford area, and helping those who wish to resettle to Canada fill out immigration and refugee paperwork.

As they roamed through the area, Hamid said there were many refugees from Syria and Iraq who arrived in Turkey before the earthquakes hit and were forcibly removed from their homes so that displaced Turkish citizens could be accommodated.

Hamil said, “The Turkish people are expelling them from their homes in order to allow the Turkish people to stay in them.” “They let them stay in tents outside. They kicked them out of their homes and apartments and told them, ‘You are strangers. We don’t want to accept strangers, so you stay outside and people stay in your house.’”

With Hamill’s help as a translator, Mohammed Makiya, an Iraqi refugee living in Turkey who is helping the Multicultural League with his work on the ground, told the Beacon Herald he had been living in a tent with no running water or heat since the earthquakes destroyed it. his house.

A glimpse inside the tent home of a Syrian refugee family displaced by the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey on February 6.

And Makiya is not alone.

Through video chat, Wordofa took the Bacon Herald on a tour of a tent, pitched among buildings reduced to rubble, that serves as home to a family of at least six Syrian-born refugees, five of whom are young children. While outside the tent there are several expensive chairs and sofas salvaged from the wreckage of a nearby building, the family has done their best to make the interior space of their temporary living feel like home, laying rugs and floor mats for the beds, hanging laundry to dry and putting a few pieces of furniture around Small space to use as storage for clothes and other belongings.

“It’s very upsetting. Our heart is broken,” said Peter Bhatti, a volunteer with aid organization International Christian Voice who joined the Multicultural Associations team in Turkey. “When we witness the damage, it’s unimaginable. … When you see it in person, you don’t There are no words to describe the damage that has been done…. As Canadians, we have to respond quickly and positively and help people. We have met a few families here who are living in tents with no food and no home. They are looking forward to us to see how we can help them there.”

Geza Wordova, executive director of the Perth Huron Multicultural Association and International Christian Voice volunteer Peter Bhatti shop for food to help feed families in Turkey living in outdoor tents after being displaced from their homes by earthquakes that hit the area on Feb. 6.

While the support provided to Turkey by the association’s volunteers and other international aid organizations is welcome and much needed, Hamil Wardova said the most important piece of the puzzle is for the Canadian government, and governments around the world, to speed up the approval of immigration and refugee applications. As the weather in Turkey begins to cool, Hamel said temporary outdoor shelters will soon not suffice for those who have been displaced from their homes.

“It’s very sad, this situation,” said Rdova. “This is one of the worst disasters. It’s good to give back what we did to support them, but now we have to give back. We will continue our work with International Christian Voice. They have a tent, generator and medicine. The multicultural association also has donations that we collected (from the community) and shipped (here). ).

“Together we will continue to work with other organizations… to increase our support.”

To learn more about the Perth Huron Multicultural Association and to donate to their efforts to provide relief and resettlement for displaced people in Turkey, visit maph.ca. For more information about International Christian Voice and to support that organization’s efforts, visit icvcanada.org.

According to official figures released by the Turkish government, more than 50,000 people were killed in Turkey in the earthquakes and their aftermath, more than 35,300 buildings collapsed while an estimated five million people migrated to various cities in the country. Right now, another 2.5 million people are left struggling to find shelter.

Perth Huron Multicultural Association executive director Geza Wordova stands next to a pile of supplies donated by residents of the Stratford area and shipped to Turkey by the association to help with that country's earthquake relief efforts.

