Makoto Shinkai talks about Suzumi and the earthquake that inspired him





Megan Thompson© Director of Crunchyroll Makoto Shinkai made a public appearance at BFI Southbank on March 1, appearing in a Q&A after the screening of his latest film, Suzume. His movies have gotten funnier over the years, and so has he. Speaking to BFI’s lead programmer, Justin Johnson, Shinkai admitted, “There’s always something a little uncomfortable” about coming to the West. “I love London!” He added on laughing.

Suzume is the third Shinkai-sanctioned popular movie, after Your Name. and weathering with you. It is about a schoolgirl, the titular Suzume, whose daily life in Kyushu is interrupted by the appearance of a mysterious man searching for doors to another world, doors that must be closed to prevent catastrophe. A series of mishaps leads to Suzume traveling to Japan, chasing after an infuriating magical cat, accompanied by a wooden mobile chair. It is an adventure comedy, though, like Shinkai’s other recent films, the earthquake and tsunami of March 2011 overshadow its story.

“In the world of cinema, the West has set the standards, and I feel like an outsider wandering around inside,” said Shinkai. “So I guess, if I’m a stranger anyway, I might as well try to find something that is local to me, to dig into the ground where I stand, in my own country, where the ground is constantly shaking. If you dig deeper, I might find something that can connect with the masses in the West and connect with you.” .

© 2022 Suzume Film Partners The film begins with the story of ‘Girl Meets Boy’. However, the movie turns into a story where Suzume had to face a terrible trauma and solve her problems with her aunt. Would you say that Suzume’s “girl meets boy” story is just a tool to draw the audience into the story and not what the movie is really about?

Makoto Shinkai: “Yeah, you’re right, it’s not a love story in the same way your title was. It’s about how a victim of this disaster that really happened, the Great East Japan Earthquake, rediscovers her past and gets moving. And so the ‘boy meets girl’ scenes are A way to achieve it, and a way to make [the film] joking.”

Shinkai frustratedly admitted during the question-and-answer session that the character he felt closest to was Suzume’s aunt and that her most shocking dismay reflected the director’s feelings for his 12-year-old daughter. “But then [Suzume’s aunt] Shinkai said, “Not only that.” “There are so many other feelings she has for Suzume, and that kind of overlaps with how I feel.”

Since much of Suzume’s production took place during COVID-19, Shinkai often communicated with the staff from his home, with his daughter watching. She always said, is he ready yet? Still not ready yet? “It was very annoying,” Shinkai recalled before adding in English.

But it was worth it when the movie was over. Shinkai said, “I went to the cinema, I watched Suzume, and the first thing she said after she saw the cinema was, Dad, can I watch it again?” Unfortunately, children are not allowed inside [Japanese] Movie theaters after 9 am so you never get to see them again. But she seemed to fully understand what a great movie her dad was making, and she was very proud of that.”

In the movie, there are several references to youngsters running away from their homes. Suzume isn’t really a fugitive, but she clearly feels restricted by her aunt. Your previous film, Weathering With You, was about a runaway boy who carries a copy of Catcher in the Rye, the classic American story about a runaway. Why are you so interested in this topic?

Shinkai: “I think it’s partly because of where I grew up. I grew up in Nagano, surrounded by high mountains that looked like walls, like the big wall in Attack on Titan. I used to look at those mountains through the classroom window and think, ‘There must be something more fun after that; There must be a more exciting future on the other side of the mountains.” This is what I always imagined as a child, and when I left school, I went through the mountains and went to Tokyo… I always wanted to see beyond and get out of my hometown ASAP, so maybe that will be reflected in my films.”

You have been quoted as saying that the films you make change as you get older. Could you consider someday, for example, making a film for older viewers that would show characters in a more “adult” relationship, perhaps a physically intimate one?

Shinkai: “Yeah, this is something I think about a lot because my protagonists are always teenagers, but I’m getting further and further away from being a teenager. I’ve always thought that anime is for young people, that’s why I have these teenage heroes. But I feel like my role is changing, and there are more And more young directors coming in now, and maybe I can leave the teen heroes to them.”

“In that case, I ask myself what should I do next, and I think it would be very possible to depict love in your fifties, sixties, and seventies. There is a lot of that in manga in Japan because people of all ages read manga and watch anime in Japan.” So I can do something that shows people closer to my age.”

Shinkai specified during Q&A that he initially made films for a Japanese audience rather than the world market, though his audience vision has broadened over time. “I was thinking a lot about how to make a movie that young children and my generation (and) older generations could watch and not get bored. Twenty years ago, that wouldn’t have been something that would have occurred to me. Back then, I was happy if people of my age would come to see the movie. So I had My thinking has changed a bit…and I feel like I’m getting old.”

On Shinkai’s famous “Next Miyazaki” poster, used by The New York Times earlier this week, Shinkai admitted that he got tired of it and tried to make completely different kinds of films from Miyazaki… But Shinkai also called Miyazaki his favorite and the director confirmed that Suzume Includes a musical cue for him.

[The following question involves a spoiler for the film]

Shinkai said he wasn’t sure why he presented the film’s characters the way he did. However, he speculated that he may have subconsciously felt that Suzume needed to meet the vulnerable members of society, people who might particularly suffer in a disaster, such as a single mother and a schoolgirl who works at an inn.

On March 11, 2011, an 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Japan, lasting six minutes, followed by a series of aftershocks. It created a tsunami with waves as high as 133 feet, crashing into the northeastern provinces of the country. It is still the strongest earthquake ever recorded in Japan. There were more life-threatening issues due to the freezing temperatures and the aftermath of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster. In all, official figures say that more than 19,000 people died as a result of the earthquake.

Crucially, the film’s journey ends in the part of Japan hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Did you make the film in that region of Japan, and if so, what was the reaction?

Shinkai: “Suzume was a national release, so people all over Japan had a chance to see it. I went all over the country doing events when it was released, and Tohoku was the place I was most worried about going. I wondered if I should really go to There, but I decided to do it. Many people came, and most of these people were affected by the earthquake in one way or another; and some did not remember it, but they were affected directly or indirectly. Many of them call themselves earthquake victims.”

And what a lot of them said was ‘thank you’ – they thanked me for making this movie. They said there were things in [the film] that they needed to hear. I actually found that they were cheering me on, and that was a great experience.”

“But at the same time, I think some people didn’t attend those events, to the Q&A. I’m sure there were people who didn’t want to see the movie, hated the movie, or didn’t know why I made the movie. I saw it on NHK, the state broadcaster , that they interviewed a man who lost his wife in the tsunami, and he was saying he couldn’t believe I would make a movie like that.”

And so, I think there were people who were offended by the movie. But at the same time, does that mean I shouldn’t have done it? I think it’s been twelve years now. [since the disaster]And I think that while some people in Japan are starting to forget what happened, I think it’s only right that someone deal with these real-life events in the form of entertainment and sharing what happened.”

He said the living chair in the film came from his idea of ​​a character that would be entertaining only in how it walked, with the animators using Pixar’s Luxo Jr logo as a reference. The three-legged chair, which is cute, but Shinkai explains that it was also a reflection of Suzume’s hidden losses – “Even if something is missing, you can still run.”

Thanks to Crunchyroll and Premier Comms for making this interview possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/interview/2023-04-15/makoto-shinkai-talks-suzume-and-the-earthquake-that-inspired-it/.196791 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related