



A swarm of earthquakes in North Central California has rocked communities near Santa Rosa.

The USGS reported a magnitude of 4.4. Earthquake, per tweet Wednesday, had its epicenter seven kilometers west-northwest of Kobe.

Cobb is a city located in Lake County.

The ShakeAlert system has been activated.

Small earthquakes have been reported near the Oakland Zoo in California

A ShakeAlert Early Warning System simulation of the Lomo Prieta earthquake recurrence is displayed on the computer of Richard Allen (not shown), director of the UC Berkeley Earthquake Laboratory, after he spoke during a news conference about BART’s earthquake readiness at Embarcadero BART Station Monday, August 25, 2014. in San Francisco, California. (Lea Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Later, the agency wrote in a follow-up tweet that tremors of magnitude 4.0 and larger tremors “occur commonly” in the Golden State, with recent accounts predicting more than one per week on average and 100 kilometers beyond California’s borders.

“Many of these events often go unnoticed, if they are abroad or in remote areas,” she said.

“However, as a general rule, any earthquake in California has a 1 in 20 chance of being a harbinger of a larger earthquake within the next few days. Small reminders are helpful for staying prepared if you live in earthquake country,” the USGS said.

Steam rises from Calpine Steam Power Plants located on a ridge at The Geysers on April 28, 2014, near Healdsburg, California. (George Rose / Getty Images)

Geothermal activity at Cobb Mountain has caused earthquakes in the area recently, according to the Press Democrat.

However, the outlet, quoting experts, said the area is not close to any major faults and the possibility of a major earthquake is remote.

4.0 Magnetode Earthquake Poppy Central Oklahoma

Reportedly, the seismic activity of a 4.4 tremor late Tuesday night woke sleeping residents and caused dogs to bark.

The democratic press said that the earthquake was followed in the next ten minutes by 24 additional earthquakes, ranging in strength.

Larger earthquakes on the Richter scale have been reported in Sonoma County, including one with a magnitude of 3.9 north-northwest of The Geysers early Wednesday. The earthquake was too small for the warning system to trigger.

FILE – Smoky sunset from the Bobcat Fire as seen from the San Andreas Fault on Palette Creek Road in Juniper Hills. The Bobcat Fire on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Juniper Hills, California. (Myung Jae-chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

There were no immediate reports on the extent of the damage.

The area is within miles of the San Andreas fault as well as the Rodgers Creek fault.

There are hundreds of identified faults in the state, about 200 of which are considered hazardous, according to the Department of Conservation.

Each year, California generally experiences two or three earthquakes large enough to cause moderate damage to structures of magnitude 5.5 or higher.

Every year, Southern California experiences about 10,000 earthquakes in total, and the California Earthquake Service says the state experiences more than 100 earthquakes each day.

Julia Mostow is a correspondent for Fox News and Fox Business Digital.

