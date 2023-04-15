“Economic earthquake”: the opposition attacks the government after downgrading Moody’s rating





Opposition lawmakers attacked the ruling coalition on Saturday after the leading ratings agency Moody’s downgraded Israel’s economic outlook from positive to stable.

Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition party, said the government was causing the country to “collapse” and should immediately announce that its plans to radically reform the justice system would be halted.

In its decision, Moody’s cited “the deterioration of Israeli governance” amid the government’s controversial efforts, which critics have warned will erode and even end Israel’s democratic system of governance.

“The ad… is evidence that the coup d’état endangers the livelihood of every Israeli citizen. Lies and attempts to shift the blame onto others will not help in this case,” Lapid tweeted.

The facts are clear: the government I led delivered them a strong and prosperous economy, and under supervision [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Finance Minister Bezalel] Lapid said: “Smotrich, everything is collapsing.

Yesh Atid party leader said, “They must announce that they will stop the legislative madness, that they will take care of the economy and the livelihood of the country’s citizens.”

Late last month, Netanyahu announced a halt to legislation to weaken the Supreme Court. The coalition and opposition are in talks to try to achieve consensus on judicial reform, but the prime minister also stressed that efforts would resume even if no agreements are reached. .

Yisrael Beytenu party chairman Avigdor Lieberman, a former finance minister, said the downgrade was an “economic earthquake”, and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “destroying the Israeli economy”.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid holds a press conference in Tel Aviv, April 9, 2023. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

“Only in April of last year, when I was Finance Minister, did Moody’s raise Israel’s outlook to positive, responsibly leaving the current government with a growing economy and a budget surplus of about NIS 10 billion. And here, three months later, we are on the brink of economic collapse,” Lieberman said.

“Disconcern for the cost of living, cheap populism, and promotion of the personal interests and priorities of Netanyahu and his government cost you, the citizens of the country,” Lieberman said.

Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman speaks during a party meeting in the Knesset, February 20, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Labor MK Nima Lazmi criticized the “displaying false narratives” of downgrades that were circulated on social media by reform supporters.

“It’s the protesters’ fault” – a lie, it’s the opposite; ‘You [the opposition] We’re so glad we’re shocked, and we’re just presenting the reality; ‘This is just one.’ [ratings] Company out of three ‘- the trend is clear. “The economy remains stable – institutions are weakening, there is corruption, capital and investments are fleeing, and social services are shrinking,” Lazmi wrote, calling on citizens to join the anti-reform protests on Saturday night.

Labor MK Naama Lazimi responds to a Knesset debate on the coalition’s first judicial reform bill, February 20, 2023 (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Labor MP Efrat Raeten said that “arrogance closed the ears and eyes of the coup leaders,” adding that “even Netanyahu’s horrific and desperate call to the ratings agency failed to repair the massive damage done by this evil government.”

Channel 12 reported that in recent days, Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, who is hosting settlement talks on comprehensive reform, held urgent discussions with senior Moody’s officials in an effort to reassure the agency.

There was no public comment from National Unity Leader Benny Gantz, whose party is also involved in reform negotiations at the president’s residence.

The ratings agency’s report on Friday confirmed concerns that Israel’s credit outlook could be disrupted, as Moody’s warned last month.

Mass weekly protests continued across the country against the government’s plans to weaken the justice system even after Netanyahu blocked the legislation. Coalition members vowed to press ahead with the legislative push after the Passover recess in the Knesset.

Demonstrators take part in demonstrations against the government’s judicial reform in Tel Aviv, April 8, 2023 (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP)

On Friday, the agency said the change — which came just a year after Moody’s upgraded Israel’s credit outlook — “reflects the deterioration of Israeli governance, as evidenced by recent events around the government’s proposal to reform the country’s judicial system.”

“While mass protests have prompted the government to pause legislation and seek dialogue with the opposition, the manner in which the government has attempted to implement broad reform without seeking broad consensus indicates a weakening of institutional strength and policy predictability,” read Moody’s hard-hitting report composed of Eight pages.

While Israel’s credit outlook took a hit on Friday, the agency kept the country’s actual credit rating at A1, citing “strong economic growth and improving financial strength,” it said.

Moody’s said that the Israeli economy “has proven resilient to numerous economic and geopolitical shocks over the past decades and has grown at a rapid pace, aided by Israel’s globally competitive high-tech industries. Moody’s baseline forecasts assume continued strong growth over the medium term.”

“The Israeli economy has grown at a rapid rate over the past several years, averaging 4.1% over the decade to 2022, largely aided by globally competitive and increasingly diversified high-tech industries,” the report states.

The vaunted Israeli tech sector has long been touted as the main driver of economic growth in Israel, accounting for 49% of all exports and generating about 15% of GDP in 2022.

It has been a major part of opposition to the government’s judicial plans, in which some companies have moved significant funds abroad and threaten to relocate if democracy is damaged.

Moody’s warned on Friday that Israel’s credit ratings could also come under downward pressure if the current tensions turn into a protracted political and social crisis with a material negative impact on the economy, possibly linked to a significant drop in capital inflows into the important high-tech sector. And the transfer of Israeli companies abroad.

Tech workers protest against the government’s judicial reform “Time is running out for Israeli high tech” in Tel Aviv, March 23, 2023. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Moody’s said that while the Israeli government was already conducting deliberations, it “also reiterated its intention to change the way judges are selected. This means that the risk of further political and social tensions within the country remains.” But if a compromise is reached “without deepening these tensions, the positive economic and financial trends previously identified by Moody’s will remain.”

Earlier this month, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development warned that the pace of economic growth in the country is expected to moderate, warning that “risks are tilted to the downside, due to high global and domestic uncertainty.” The organization sees GDP slowing from a growth rate of 6.4% last year to 3% in 2023 and 3.4% in 2024.

On Friday, the release of the March Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation that measures the average cost of household goods, showed a 0.4% increase from February. The consumer price index has been hovering above 5% in annual terms for the past six months, which is below the government’s target range of 1% to 3%.

The rise in inflation came despite steps taken by the Bank of Israel to rein in it. The central bank has over the past year steadily raised the interest rate from a record low of 0.1% last April to 4.5% earlier this month in a bid to slow price growth.

Inflation has been slower to ease in part because the shekel has weakened, which makes imported goods more expensive. Since the beginning of this year, the local currency has depreciated by about 4% against the US dollar. The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major global currencies, has fallen about 2% since the start of 2023.

